Intel has announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, Ohio. The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers as part of Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy. As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners. To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.

News

Sept. 24, 2023: Intel Addresses Semiconductor Workforce Shortage (Gabriela Cruz Thompson Editorial) Sept. 9, 2022: Groundbreaking Event Replay: Intel's Ohio Groundbreaking Ceremony

News: Intel Breaks Ground in the Silicon Heartland

Groundbreaking Media Alert: Intel Celebrates Ohio Groundbreaking Earlier News & Events: News: Intel Selects Diverse Ohio-Based Team to Lead Early Excavation Work for Ohio Fabs

News: Ohio Residents: We are Ready for Intel's Arrival

News: Intel Invests $100M in Ohio and National Semiconductor Education and Research

Announcement Event Replay: Intel Launches Education Initiatives

News: Intel Announces Next US Site with Landmark Investment in Ohio

IDM 2.0 Event Replay: Intel's Manufacturing Webcast

Washington, D.C., Event: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Joins President Biden at the White House to Discuss Semiconductor Manufacturing (Replay) | Pat Gelsinger's White House Remarks (PDF)

(Replay) | (PDF) Resource: Supplier Quote Sheet (PDF)

(PDF) Website: Intel in Ohio (Intel.com)

Ohio One Construction Photos

An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from December 2023 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One site in Licking County, Ohio. From construction start in September 2022 to December 2023, workers had poured more than 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 40 miles of underground conduit. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from December 2023 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One site in Licking County, Ohio. From construction start in September 2022 to December 2023, workers had poured more than 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 40 miles of underground conduit. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from December 2023 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One site in Licking County, Ohio. From construction start in September 2022 to December 2023, workers had poured more than 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 40 miles of underground conduit. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An aerial view from December 2023 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One site in Licking County, Ohio. From construction start in September 2022 to December 2023, workers had poured more than 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 40 miles of underground conduit. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Download all images (63 MB)

Celebrating 1 Year in Ohio

Video Player is loading. Play Video Play Mute Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Loaded : 0% Stream Type LIVE Seek to live, currently behind live LIVE Remaining Time - 0:00 Share 1x Playback Rate 2x

1.75x

1.5x

1.25x

1x , selected Chapters Chapters Descriptions descriptions off , selected Captions captions settings , opens captions settings dialog

captions off , selected Audio Track Quality Levels Picture-in-Picture Fullscreen This is a modal window. The Playback API request failed for an unknown reason Error Code: VIDEO_CLOUD_ERR_UNKNOWN Unknown catalog request error. Technical details : Session ID: 2024-03-19:93bff2abad149714ccb4c1e3 Player Element ID: brightcovePlayer_1 OK Close Modal Dialog Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. TextColorWhiteBlackRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-Transparent BackgroundColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-TransparentTransparent WindowColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyTransparentSemi-TransparentOpaque Font Size50%75%100%125%150%175%200%300%400%Text Edge StyleNoneRaisedDepressedUniformDropshadowFont FamilyProportional Sans-SerifMonospace Sans-SerifProportional SerifMonospace SerifCasualScriptSmall Caps Reset restore all settings to the default values Done Close Modal Dialog End of dialog window. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button.

Blog:With Love, From the Silicon Heartland: General Manager Jim Evers Reflects 1 Year Milestone

Ohio One Concrete Pour Photos

Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Download large sized images (6.25 MB)

Groundbreaking Photos

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (right) greets President Joe Biden at Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer at Intel Corporation, speaks Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Ohio political, education and local leaders join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and other Intel executives in a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and President Joe Biden tour Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (left) displays specifics of Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, to President Joe Biden and Ohio state and federal officials on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (right) and President Joe Biden tour Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio speaks Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (right) and President Joe Biden tour Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) U.S. President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (right) greets President Joe Biden at Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer at Intel Corporation, speaks Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Ohio political, education and local leaders join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and other Intel executives in a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and President Joe Biden tour Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Download all 13 images (ZIP, 76 MB)

Groundbreaking Videos

Video Player is loading. Play Video Play Mute Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Loaded : 0% Stream Type LIVE Seek to live, currently behind live LIVE Remaining Time - 0:00 Share 1x Playback Rate 2x

1.75x

1.5x

1.25x

1x , selected Chapters Chapters Descriptions descriptions off , selected Captions captions settings , opens captions settings dialog

captions off , selected Audio Track Quality Levels Picture-in-Picture Fullscreen This is a modal window. The Playback API request failed for an unknown reason Error Code: VIDEO_CLOUD_ERR_UNKNOWN Unknown catalog request error. Technical details : Session ID: 2024-03-19:7dd7cccfebb188f7245bfd Player Element ID: brightcovePlayer_2 OK Close Modal Dialog Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. TextColorWhiteBlackRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-Transparent BackgroundColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-TransparentTransparent WindowColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyTransparentSemi-TransparentOpaque Font Size50%75%100%125%150%175%200%300%400%Text Edge StyleNoneRaisedDepressedUniformDropshadowFont FamilyProportional Sans-SerifMonospace Sans-SerifProportional SerifMonospace SerifCasualScriptSmall Caps Reset restore all settings to the default values Done Close Modal Dialog End of dialog window. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button.

From Around the Globe, Intel Employees Welcome Ohio Employees from around the world welcome Ohio to the Intel family. On Sept. 9, 2022, Intel celebrated the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Video Player is loading. Play Video Play Mute Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Loaded : 0% Stream Type LIVE Seek to live, currently behind live LIVE Remaining Time - 0:00 Share 1x Playback Rate 2x

1.75x

1.5x

1.25x

1x , selected Chapters Chapters Descriptions descriptions off , selected Captions captions settings , opens captions settings dialog

captions off , selected Audio Track Quality Levels Picture-in-Picture Fullscreen This is a modal window. The Playback API request failed for an unknown reason Error Code: VIDEO_CLOUD_ERR_UNKNOWN Unknown catalog request error. Technical details : Session ID: 2024-03-19:2e0d6dad659a6d79c75de518 Player Element ID: brightcovePlayer_3 OK Close Modal Dialog Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. TextColorWhiteBlackRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-Transparent BackgroundColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-TransparentTransparent WindowColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyTransparentSemi-TransparentOpaque Font Size50%75%100%125%150%175%200%300%400%Text Edge StyleNoneRaisedDepressedUniformDropshadowFont FamilyProportional Sans-SerifMonospace Sans-SerifProportional SerifMonospace SerifCasualScriptSmall Caps Reset restore all settings to the default values Done Close Modal Dialog End of dialog window. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button.

Intel to Ohio: Let's Build On Sept. 9, 2022, Intel celebrated the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Site Renderings

A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Download all images (ZIP, 179 MB)

Infographics Intel Ohio: By The Numbers What Does it Take to Build a Fab

B-Roll Videos

Video Player is loading. Play Video Play Mute Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Loaded : 0% Stream Type LIVE Seek to live, currently behind live LIVE Remaining Time - 0:00 Share 1x Playback Rate 2x

1.75x

1.5x

1.25x

1x , selected Chapters Chapters Descriptions descriptions off , selected Captions captions settings , opens captions settings dialog

captions off , selected Audio Track Quality Levels Picture-in-Picture Fullscreen This is a modal window. The Playback API request failed for an unknown reason Error Code: VIDEO_CLOUD_ERR_UNKNOWN Unknown catalog request error. Technical details : Session ID: 2024-03-19:e60e1e88959f2f69d79c2d47 Player Element ID: brightcovePlayer_4 OK Close Modal Dialog Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. TextColorWhiteBlackRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-Transparent BackgroundColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-TransparentTransparent WindowColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyTransparentSemi-TransparentOpaque Font Size50%75%100%125%150%175%200%300%400%Text Edge StyleNoneRaisedDepressedUniformDropshadowFont FamilyProportional Sans-SerifMonospace Sans-SerifProportional SerifMonospace SerifCasualScriptSmall Caps Reset restore all settings to the default values Done Close Modal Dialog End of dialog window. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button.

Intel Ohio Fab Construction (B-Roll) B-roll video includes aerial drone footage from February 2024 and earth-moving footage from summer 2023. All construction work is on new Ohio One campus, which is located on a nearly 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans on Jan 21, 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The investment will serve the needs of Intel foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Download "Intel Ohio Fab Construction (B-Roll) "

More B-roll: Intel Ohio Fab Construction - September 2023 (B-Roll)

Intel Ohio Fab Construction - July 2023 (B-Roll)

Intel Manufacturing in Ohio - One year of Progress (B-Roll)

Intel Manufacturing in Ohio - September 2022 (B-Roll)

Intel Announces Next US Site with Investment in Ohio (B-Roll)

Announcement Event

Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations, speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. He is joined (from left) by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Kristina M. Johnson, president of The Ohio State University; Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger; and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations, speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. He is joined (from left) by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Kristina M. Johnson, president of The Ohio State University; Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger; and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (left) accepts a silicon wafer from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Kristina M. Johnson, president of The Ohio State University, speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations, speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. He is joined (from left) by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Kristina M. Johnson, president of The Ohio State University; Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger; and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations, speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. He is joined (from left) by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Kristina M. Johnson, president of The Ohio State University; Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger; and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (left) accepts a silicon wafer from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Download all images (ZIP, 276 MB)

Videos

Video Player is loading. Play Video Play Mute Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Loaded : 0% Stream Type LIVE Seek to live, currently behind live LIVE Remaining Time - 0:00 Share 1x Playback Rate 2x

1.75x

1.5x

1.25x

1x , selected Chapters Chapters Descriptions descriptions off , selected Captions captions settings , opens captions settings dialog

captions off , selected Audio Track Quality Levels Picture-in-Picture Fullscreen This is a modal window. The Playback API request failed for an unknown reason Error Code: VIDEO_CLOUD_ERR_UNKNOWN Unknown catalog request error. Technical details : Session ID: 2024-03-19:34dd42ed949330ef24f10b09 Player Element ID: brightcovePlayer_5 OK Close Modal Dialog Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. TextColorWhiteBlackRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-Transparent BackgroundColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-TransparentTransparent WindowColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyTransparentSemi-TransparentOpaque Font Size50%75%100%125%150%175%200%300%400%Text Edge StyleNoneRaisedDepressedUniformDropshadowFont FamilyProportional Sans-SerifMonospace Sans-SerifProportional SerifMonospace SerifCasualScriptSmall Caps Reset restore all settings to the default values Done Close Modal Dialog End of dialog window. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button.

Intel Announces Next US Manufacturing Site: Ohio Intel announces plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. Spanning nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, just outside of Columbus, the "mega-site" can accommodate a total of eight chip factories - also known as "fabs" - as well as support operations and ecosystem partners. The initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Video Player is loading. Play Video Play Mute Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Loaded : 0% Stream Type LIVE Seek to live, currently behind live LIVE Remaining Time - 0:00 Share 1x Playback Rate 2x

1.75x

1.5x

1.25x

1x , selected Chapters Chapters Descriptions descriptions off , selected Captions captions settings , opens captions settings dialog

captions off , selected Audio Track Quality Levels Picture-in-Picture Fullscreen This is a modal window. The Playback API request failed for an unknown reason Error Code: VIDEO_CLOUD_ERR_UNKNOWN Unknown catalog request error. Technical details : Session ID: 2024-03-19:c21ef2e4dccf067382b87538 Player Element ID: brightcovePlayer_6 OK Close Modal Dialog Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. TextColorWhiteBlackRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-Transparent BackgroundColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyOpaqueSemi-TransparentTransparent WindowColorBlackWhiteRedGreenBlueYellowMagentaCyan TransparencyTransparentSemi-TransparentOpaque Font Size50%75%100%125%150%175%200%300%400%Text Edge StyleNoneRaisedDepressedUniformDropshadowFont FamilyProportional Sans-SerifMonospace Sans-SerifProportional SerifMonospace SerifCasualScriptSmall Caps Reset restore all settings to the default values Done Close Modal Dialog End of dialog window. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button. Close Modal Dialog This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button.

Intel Adds Ohio as Next US Manufacturing Site in US On Jan. 21, 2022, Intel announced plans add Ohio as its newest manufacturing site. The company plans an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, Ohio -- near the City of Columbus. As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs across an ecosystem of suppliers and partners. Spanning nearly 1,000 acres, the "mega-site" can accommodate a total of eight chip factories. At full buildout, the total investment in the site could grow to as much as $100 billion over the next decade, making it one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world. (Credit: Intel Corporation)