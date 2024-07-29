Intel has announced plans for an initial investment of more than $28 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, Ohio. The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers as part of Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy.
As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners.
To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.
March 29, 2024:
- News Release:Intel and Biden Admin Announce up to $8.5 Billion in Direct Funding Under the CHIPS Act | Intel Ohio: Silicon Heartland (Fact Sheet)
Sept. 24, 2023:
- Intel Addresses Semiconductor Workforce Shortage (Gabriela Cruz Thompson Editorial)
Sept. 9, 2022:
- Groundbreaking Event Replay:Intel's Ohio Groundbreaking Ceremony
- News:Intel Breaks Ground in the Silicon Heartland
- Groundbreaking Media Alert:Intel Celebrates Ohio Groundbreaking
Earlier News & Events:
- News:Intel Selects Diverse Ohio-Based Team to Lead Early Excavation Work for Ohio Fabs
- News:Ohio Residents: We are Ready for Intel's Arrival
- News:Intel Invests $100M in Ohio and National Semiconductor Education and Research
- Announcement Event Replay:Intel Launches Education Initiatives
- News:Intel Announces Next US Site with Landmark Investment in Ohio
- IDM 2.0 Event Replay:Intel's Manufacturing Webcast
- Washington, D.C., Event:Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Joins President Biden at the White House to Discuss Semiconductor Manufacturing (Replay) | Pat Gelsinger's White House Remarks (PDF)
- Resource:Supplier Quote Sheet (PDF)
- Website: Intel in Ohio (Intel.com)
With the help of Ohio state and local authorities, Intel made multi-day trips during the summer of 2024 to move four "extra large" superloads from the Ohio River near Manchester, Ohio, to the Intel Ohio One campus.
Intel Ohio One Construction Update: Transportation of Air Separation Units (B-Roll)
B-roll video from June and July 2024 includes footage of transportation of a 384,000-pound air separation unit (ASU) by heavy haulers from the Ohio River near Manchester, Ohio, to the Intel Ohio One campus in New Albany, Ohio. At the campus, it will join three other ASUs for use at new semiconductor manufacturing factories. Footage includes transport through Ohio cities including Portsmouth, Waverly, Chillicothe and New Albany, with spectators watching as workers move streetlights, signs and overhead wires to clear the path. Footage also includes interviews with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding on Intel's impact in Ohio. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Download "Intel Ohio One Construction Update: Transportation of Air Separation Units (B-Roll)"
Download all images (ZIP, 10 MB)
An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
An aerial view from December 2023 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One site in Licking County, Ohio. From construction start in September 2022 to December 2023, workers had poured more than 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 40 miles of underground conduit. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
An aerial view from February 2024 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One campus of nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans in January 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The company broke ground in September 2022. The investment will serve the needs of Intel Foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
An aerial view from December 2023 shows construction progress at Intel's Ohio One site in Licking County, Ohio. From construction start in September 2022 to December 2023, workers had poured more than 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 40 miles of underground conduit. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Download all images (63 MB)
Blog:With Love, From the Silicon Heartland: General Manager Jim Evers Reflects 1 Year Milestone
Intel's Ohio One construction teams begin concrete pour in May 2023. This marks a major milestone for the future leading-edge manufacturing site and moves construction into the next phase in the Silicon Heartland. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project in Licking County, Ohio, spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Download large sized images (6.25 MB)
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (right) greets President Joe Biden at Intel's future manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as Intel celebrates the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Download all 13 images (ZIP, 76 MB)
From Around the Globe, Intel Employees Welcome Ohio
Employees from around the world welcome Ohio to the Intel family. On Sept. 9, 2022, Intel celebrated the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel to Ohio: Let's Build
On Sept. 9, 2022, Intel celebrated the start of construction on the company's newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel is investing more than $20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site to produce leading-edge chips. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Download all images (ZIP, 179 MB)
Intel Ohio Fab Construction (B-Roll)
B-roll video includes aerial drone footage from February 2024 and earth-moving footage from summer 2023. All construction work is on new Ohio One campus, which is located on a nearly 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio. Intel announced plans on Jan 21, 2022, to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The investment will serve the needs of Intel foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Download "Intel Ohio Fab Construction (B-Roll) "
More B-roll:
- Intel Ohio Fab Construction - September 2023 (B-Roll)
- Intel Ohio Fab Construction - July 2023 (B-Roll)
- Intel Manufacturing in Ohio - One year of Progress (B-Roll)
- Intel Manufacturing in Ohio - September 2022 (B-Roll)
- Intel Announces Next US Site with Investment in Ohio (B-Roll)
Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations, speaks Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Licking County, Ohio, during an event to announce Intel's plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories. He is joined (from left) by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Kristina M. Johnson, president of The Ohio State University; Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger; and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the project's initial phase is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Download all images (ZIP, 276 MB)
Disclaimer
Intel Corporation published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 17:54:05 UTC.