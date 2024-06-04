At Computex 2024, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unveiled the latest technologies marrying cutting-edge performance and power efficiency - across data centers, acceleration and the AI PC experience - with the goal of making AI cost-efficient and accessible for all. Intel is committed to empowering open ecosystems and accelerating AI opportunities for customers and partners. With more processing power, leading-edge power efficiency and low total cost of ownership, Intel continues to lead the industry into a sustainable and scalable future. During the June 4-7 event in Taipei, Taiwan, Gelsinger presented a keynote at which he launched Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), announced pricing for Intel® Gaudi® 2 and Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerator kits, and unveiled the breakthrough Lunar Lake client processor architecture, a revolutionary design that further expands the AI PC category.

Lunar Lake

Intel revealed architecture details for its upcoming Lunar Lake client computing processor, which was redesigned to set a new bar for x86 power efficiency and to deliver leading core and graphics performance with unmatched AI. New Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) deliver amazing performance at up to 40% lower system-on-chip power compared to the previous generation1. A new neural processing unit is up to 4x faster, enabling corresponding improvements in generative AI, versus the previous generation. And new Xe2 graphics processing unit cores improve gaming and graphics performance by 1.5x over the previous generation. Lunar Lake will power more than 80 new AI PC designs from more than 20 partners beginning in 2024's third quarter. Fact Sheet: Intel Unveils Lunar Lake Architecture

Lunar Lake Architecture: An Animation Animated video shows the layers of technologies that make up Lunar Lake. On June 4, 2024, at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, Intel unveiled architecture details about Lunar Lake. The processor designed for thin-and-light PCs makes significant improvements to performance and efficiency across the neural processing unit, central processing unit and graphics processing unit when compared with the previous generation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Lunar Lake Images

An illustration shows the angled view of the Lunar Lake package. On June 4, 2024, at Computex, Intel revealed new details regarding the next generation of the new mobile processor, code-named Lunar Lake. Lunar Lake brings a new ground-up redesign that delivers greater power and efficiency, and leading AI compute. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An image highlights the new and enhanced features of the Lunar Lake processor. On June 4, 2024, at Computex, Intel showcased new details of Lunar Lake, which will power the next generation of AI PCs with unprecedented x86 power efficiency and no-compromise application compatibility. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Lunar Lake Delivers a New Architecture for the AI PC At Computex 2024, Intel revealed the architectural details of Lunar Lake - the flagship processor for the next generation of AI PCs. Lunar Lake offers a leap in graphics and AI processing power and a focus on power-efficient compute performance for the thin-and-light segment. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Xeon 6

Intel launched the Intel® Xeon® 6 family of processors, including both E-core and P-core options, to address a broad array of use cases and workloads, from AI and other high-performance compute needs to scalable cloud-native applications. The first of the family debuting at Computex 2024 is the Intel® Xeon® 6 processor with Efficient-cores, code-named Sierra Forest. With its high core density and exceptional performance per watt, it enables rack-level consolidation of 3-to-1, and a rack-level performance gain of up to 4.2x and performance per watt gain of up to 2.6x when compared with 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® processors on media transcode workloads. Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores are expected to launch in 2024's third quarter and will deliver greater performance for the most demanding workloads, including AI, high-performance computing, image processing and data analytics. Fact Sheet: Intel Xeon 6 Processors

Intel.com: Intel's Justin Hotard Explains how Xeon 6 Processors Can Meet Infrastructure Demands

Xeon 6 Images

A photo shows a wafer of Intel Xeon 6 processors with Efficient-cores (code-name Sierra Forest). Intel launched the first member of the Intel Xeon 6 processor family on June 4, 2024, at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan. Intel Xeon 6 with E-cores offers scalability and flexibility with a modular system on a chip architecture. (Credit: Intel Corporation) At Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 4, 2024, Intel launched the Intel Xeon 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores). For companies looking to refresh aging infrastructure to help reduce costs and free up space, Intel Xeon 6 with E-cores offers significant rack density advantages, enabling a 3-to-1 rack-level consolidation. (Credit: Intel Corporation) At Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 4, 2024, Intel shared details on the new Intel Xeon 6 processors with Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores). The Intel Xeon 6 platform will give customers choice, addressing a broad array of use cases and workloads, from compute-intensive high performance computing and AI to scalable cloud-native applications. (Credit: Intel Corporation) A worker in the Intel Kulim Assembly Test facility in Kulim, Malaysia, inspects Intel Xeon 6 processors with Efficient-cores (code-named Sierra Forest) in May 2024. The first member of the Intel Xeon 6 processor family was introduced June 4, 2024, at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation).

Intel Xeon 6 Processors Explained in 60 Seconds Here's a one-minute breakdown of three things to know about Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores). Code-named Sierra Forest, they were launched at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 4, 2024, and are built with E-cores to improve performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads. This first member of the Intel Xeon 6 processor family will soon be followed by Intel Xeon 6 processors with Performance-cores (P-cores), code-named Granite Rapids. It will support more compute-intensive workloads such as AI and computer vision. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Manufacturing in Kulim, Malaysia, and San Jose, Costa Rica (B-Roll) B-roll footage from May 2024 shows the Intel Kulim Assembly Test (KuAT) facility in Kulim, Malaysia, and the Costa Rica Assembly Test (CRAT) facility in San Jose, Costa Rica. It includes Intel employees inside the facilities and video of Intel Xeon 6 processors with Efficient-cores (code-named Sierra Forest). (Credit: Intel Corporation) Download video: "Intel Manufacturing in Kulim, Malaysia, and San Jose, Costa Rica (B-Roll)"

Intel Gaudi

The Intel Gaudi architecture gives customers the generative AI performance they seek with a price-performance advantage that provides choice and fast deployment time at lower total cost of operating. At Computex, Intel announced that a standard AI kit including eight Intel Gaudi 2 accelerators with a universal baseboard (UBB) offered to system providers at $65,000 is estimated to be one-third the cost of comparable competitive platforms. A kit including eight Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators with a UBB will list at $125,000, estimated to be two-thirds the cost of comparable competitive platforms2. Further, Intel announced six new system providers are expected to bring Intel Gaudi 3 systems to market. ASUS, Foxconn, Gigabyte, Inventec, Quanta and Wistron join Dell, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro with plans to offer Intel Gaudi 3 systems.

Intel tackles the generative AI gap by introducing the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator at the Intel Vision event on April 9, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. Gaudi 3 gives customers choice with open community-based software and industry-standard Ethernet networking to scale their systems more flexibly. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Intel introduced the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator on April 9, 2024, at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix, Arizona. The accelerator delivers 4x AI compute for BF16 and 1.5x increase in memory bandwidth compared with its predecessor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Tech Tour

Just days before Computex, Intel hosted its third-annual Technology Tour in Taiwan, where global media and analysts received an in-depth look at Lunar Lake architecture as well as sessions on Xeon 6 and Gaudi accelerators. The two-day event included technical deep dives and keynotes from business and technical leaders from across Intel who are charged with bringing next-generation technologies to life.

Grace Wang, vice president and general manager of Intel Taiwan, holds a Lunar Lake-powered laptop next to a layered demo during the Intel Technology Tour in Taipei, Taiwan, in May 2024. During the event, media, analysts and influencers received an in-depth look at Lunar Lake architecture. (Credit: Intel Corporation) Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel's executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, shows off Intel's new Lunar Lake processor during the Intel Technology Tour in Taipei, Taiwan, in May 2024. Lunar Lake will power more than 80 new AI PC designs from more than 20 OEMs beginning in 2024's third quarter. (Credit: Intel Corporation) An audience listens to Intel spokespeople share details about the new Lunar Lake processor at the Intel Technology Tour in Taipei, Taiwan. During this two-day event in May 2024, media, analysts, influencers and partners from around the world gathered to learn about new technological advancements from Intel. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

