Intel announces several strategic appointments to strengthen its core businesses. Specifically, Kevork Kechichian, formerly of Arm, becomes executive vice president and head of the Data Center Group, while Jim Johnson, a veteran of the group, officially takes the helm of the Client Computing Group.



Srinivasan Iyengar will lead the new Central Engineering division, responsible for cross-functional roles and custom silicon development.



At the same time, Naga Chandrasekaran is expanding his responsibilities by integrating foundry services to drive a more integrated structure.



However, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, director of products and a long-standing figure at Intel, will be leaving the company after more than 30 years. All of these appointments report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.