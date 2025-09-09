Intel announces several strategic appointments to strengthen its core businesses. Specifically, Kevork Kechichian, formerly of Arm, becomes executive vice president and head of the Data Center Group, while Jim Johnson, a veteran of the group, officially takes the helm of the Client Computing Group.
Srinivasan Iyengar will lead the new Central Engineering division, responsible for cross-functional roles and custom silicon development.
At the same time, Naga Chandrasekaran is expanding his responsibilities by integrating foundry services to drive a more integrated structure.
However, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, director of products and a long-standing figure at Intel, will be leaving the company after more than 30 years. All of these appointments report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
Series of strategic appointments at Intel
Published on 09/09/2025 at 10:40 am EDT
Intel announces several strategic appointments to strengthen its core businesses. Specifically, Kevork Kechichian, formerly of Arm, becomes executive vice president and head of the Data Center Group, while Jim Johnson, a veteran of the group, officially takes the helm of the Client Computing Group.