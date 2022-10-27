Advanced search
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:33 2022-10-27 pm EDT
27.67 USD   +1.69%
05:24pTOP NEWS: Intel reports sharp income drop; full-year outlook lowered
AI
05:13pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:39pIntel Earnings, Sales Fall in Q3; Lowers Full-Year Revenue Forecast
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Intel reports sharp income drop; full-year outlook lowered

10/27/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Intel Corp reported a significant drop in third-quarter earnings on Thursday amid a worsening macroeconomic backdrop.

In the three months ended October 1, the California-based chipmaker reported net income of USD1.02 billion, down sharply from USD6.82 billion the previous year.

Basic earnings per share also dropped significantly, falling to USD0.25 from USD1.68.

The firm noted restructuring charges of USD664 million during the period which reflected initial cost reduction actions. It added that it is focused on driving USD3 billion in cost reduction in 2023.

Revenue declined by 20% year-on-year to USD15.34 billion from USD19.19 billion.

Intel revised its full-year revenue guidance down to between USD63 billion and USD64 billion, to reflect "continued macroeconomic headwinds". Earnings per share are expected at USD2.00.

Shares in Intel closed down 3.5% at USD26.27 on Thursday. In after-hours trading, the stock was up 4.2%.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 350 M - -
Net income 2022 10 337 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
