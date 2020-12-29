Tech Losses Largely Offset By Intel Rally -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell, but not by as much as the broader market, after activist investor Daniel Loeb opened a campaign for an overhaul of chipmaker Intel.

Mr. Loeb's hedge fund Third Point urged Intel to reconsider its strategy as an "integrated device maker" after a year in which the U.S. semiconductor giant suffered new product delays and lost its rank as America's most valued chip company. Shares of Intel rallied on hopes that pressure from Third Point would accelerate plans to reinvigorate growth.

German business software giant SAP said it would return Qualtrics International to public markets, in a listing expected to value the business at least 50% above the roughly $8 billion the German company paid for the startup two years ago.

