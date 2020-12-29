Log in
Tech Losses Largely Offset By Intel Rally -- Tech Roundup

12/29/2020 | 05:05pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell, but not by as much as the broader market, after activist investor Daniel Loeb opened a campaign for an overhaul of chipmaker Intel.

Mr. Loeb's hedge fund Third Point urged Intel to reconsider its strategy as an "integrated device maker" after a year in which the U.S. semiconductor giant suffered new product delays and lost its rank as America's most valued chip company. Shares of Intel rallied on hopes that pressure from Third Point would accelerate plans to reinvigorate growth.

German business software giant SAP said it would return Qualtrics International to public markets, in a listing expected to value the business at least 50% above the roughly $8 billion the German company paid for the startup two years ago.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 1704ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 342 M - -
Net income 2020 19 306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 2,68%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 54,08 $
Last Close Price 49,39 $
Spread / Highest target 82,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-17.48%192 893
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.59%474 645
NVIDIA CORPORATION119.29%319 404
BROADCOM INC.36.66%175 651
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.64%167 094
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.86%148 220
