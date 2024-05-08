14:25 ET -- Intel is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The chip-maker said the U.S. Department of Commerce revoked certain licenses for exports of some items to a customer in China. Intel expects second-quarter revenue to remain in its previously-guided range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion, but below the midpoint as a result, according to a securities filing. For 2024, Intel continues to expect revenue and earnings per share to rise compared with 2023. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

