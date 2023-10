14:37 -- Intel is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Some analysts, including HSBC and Morgan Stanley, raised their price targets on Intel stock Friday, after the company reported third-quarter financial results that came in better than estimates. The stock is enjoying one of its best days in a year on Friday. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

