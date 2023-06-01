Advanced search
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
31.13 USD   -0.99%
05:59pTribute Honors Gordon Moore, Intel's Co-Founder
BU
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Salesforce Poised to Fall, Nvidia to Rise
MT
01:30aModi's chip making plan flounders as firms struggle to find tech partners
RE
Tribute Honors Gordon Moore, Intel's Co-Founder

06/01/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
Family, friends and co-workers commemorate the life, work and legacy of Intel’s co-founder

Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation today hosted a tribute to celebrate the life of Gordon Moore, Intel’s co-founder.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601006096/en/

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Intel Corporation campus in Santa Clara, California, as part of a tribute for Gordon Moore. Moore, Intel’s co-founder and one of America’s leading philanthropists, died March 24, 2023. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Intel Corporation campus in Santa Clara, California, as part of a tribute for Gordon Moore. Moore, Intel’s co-founder and one of America’s leading philanthropists, died March 24, 2023. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Moore died March 24, 2023, at the age of 94. In addition to leading Intel, Moore was a giant of the technology industry and one of America’s leading philanthropists. Best known for Moore’s Law and the creation of the iconic semiconductor company, with his wife, Betty, he established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000. To date, the foundation has invested more than $5 billion to conserve the environment, advance science, improve patient care and preserve the special character of the Bay Area.

A replay of the tribute commemorating Moore’s life, work and legacy is available on the Intel Newsroom.

Press Kits: Gordon Moore at Intel | Moore’s Law

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

About the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

Gordon and Betty Moore established the foundation to create positive outcomes for future generations. In pursuit of that vision, we foster path-breaking scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements and preservation of the special character of the San Francisco Bay Area. Visit Moore.org or follow @MooreFound on Twitter.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2023
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Salesforce Poised to Fal..
MT
01:30aModi's chip making plan flounders as firms struggle to find tech partners
RE
05/31ISMC's India chip plan stalls after Tower-Intel deal in setback to Modi
RE
05/31Wall St falls as labor data spurs rate hike jitters
RE
05/31Wall St falls as labor data spurs rate hike jitters before debt ceiling vote
RE
05/31Global chipmaking consortium ismc's $3 bln india plan…
RE
05/31Intel shares jump as chipmaker sees second-quarter revenue at upper end of outlook
RE
05/31Transcript : Intel Corporation Presents at TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, M..
CI
05/30News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 381 M - -
Net income 2023 -4 961 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,8x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 131 900
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 31,44 $
Average target price 31,49 $
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank D. Yeary Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Greg Lavender CTO, SVP, GM-Software & Advanced Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION18.96%131 136
NVIDIA CORPORATION158.89%935 684
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.85%470 389
BROADCOM INC.44.50%336 858
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.82.51%190 361
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.24%157 823
