U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some pricing

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department
said Tuesday a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and
users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer
production capacity constraints.
The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the
supply chain confirmed "there is a significant, persistent
mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not
see the problem going away in the next six months."
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the
department "in a few instances didn't really get what we needed
and we're going to go company by company and do personal
engagement and get what we need."
Raimondo said in November that she had spoken to "all of the
CEOs in the supply chain - including Samsung, TSMC
, SK - and all of the CEOs have pledged to
me that they will be submitting robust and complete data flows
to us."
Some companies in Asia and governments had earlier expressed
concern about the data request. Raimondo reiterated that the
department could invoke its legal authority to get responses.
The U.S. could compel foreign semiconductor firms with U.S.
operations to answer detailed questions about the chips market.
Raimondo declined on Tuesday to say who did or did not
comply. The department also said it was sharing its findings
with foreign governments.
The department said it had seen some unusually high prices
among some chips used by automakers and medical device
manufacturers.
The department said it will "engage industry on
node-specific problem solving in the coming weeks. We will also
look into claims about unusually high prices in these nodes."
"Demand for chips is high. It is getting higher," Raimondo
said, adding demand is now about 20% above 2019 levels. "There
is not a lot of good news" in this survey, she added.
Raimondo said the survey did not show evidence of hoarding.
The department said median inventory for consumers for key
chips has fallen from 40 days in 2019 to less than 5 days in
2021.
"Five days of inventory. No room for error," Raimondo said.
"That tells you how fragile this supply chain is."
House Democrats are expected as early as later Tuesday to
introduce legislation aimed at increasing U.S. competitiveness
with China and spending $52 billion on semiconductor production
and research, sources told Reuters, after the Senate approved
funding in June.
President Joe Biden has been pressing Congress to approve
more funds to boost chip production in the United States as
shortages of the key components used in autos and computers have
exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks.
Intel Corp said it planned to invest $20 billion
and build two new chip plants in Ohio, while Samsung Electronics
chose Taylor, Texas for a new $17 billion plant to
make advanced chips.
