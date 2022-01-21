Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/21 11:48:57 am
52.705 USD   +1.28%
11:40aEurope kept waiting as Intel commits to new U.S. chip factories
RE
10:14aToday on Wall Street: Good luck, we’ll all need it!
09:22aIntel Manufacturing Webcast
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. House bill on China competitiveness, chip investment, coming soon - Pelosi

01/21/2022 | 11:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives will soon introduce a bill to increase U.S. competitiveness with China and boost federal spending on semiconductors, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday as the Biden administration seeks to boost domestic chip production.

"The House will soon introduce its competitiveness bill," she said in a note to Democratic colleagues.

The announcement came just hours after Intel Corp said it would invest more than $20 billion in two new chip-making plants in Ohio in a massive manufacturing project that could benefit from federal funding in the years ahead.

President Joe Biden's administration is pushing to persuade Congress to approve funding to help boost chip production in the United States, as shortages of the key components used in autos and computers have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks.

The Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act last year, which includes $52 billion to increase U.S. semiconductor production and authorizes $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research to compete with China.

"The House legislation will supercharge our investment in chips, strengthen our supply chain and transform our research capacity, plus many other key provisions," Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues.

Biden, in a news conference on Wednesday, said inflation had "everything to do with the supply chain" and that the United States had the capacity to become self-reliant on the computer chips it needed to manufacture automobiles.

Biden plans to tout Intel's investment Friday at a White House event with the chip company's CEO Pat Gelsinger and again make the case for congressional action.

Intel's initial $20 billion investment - the largest in Ohio's history - on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany will generate 3,000 jobs, Gelsinger said. That could grow to $100 billion with eight total fabrication plants and is the largest investment in Ohio's history, he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
11:40aEurope kept waiting as Intel commits to new U.S. chip factories
RE
10:14aToday on Wall Street: Good luck, we’ll all need it!
09:22aIntel Manufacturing Webcast
AQ
09:01aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 21, 2022
07:30aIntel Confirms Over $20 Billion Plan to Build 2 Chip Factories in Ohio
MT
07:06aINTEL CORP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:05aIntel to invest $20 billion to build manufacturing plants in Ohio
RE
05:01aIntel Announces Next US Site with Landmark Investment in Ohio
BU
04:35aIntel to Invest $20 Billion to Build Chip Manufacturing Site in Ohio
MT
01/20Intel to invest up to $100 bln in Ohio chip plants
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 723 M - -
Net income 2021 18 471 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float -
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 52,04 $
Average target price 56,55 $
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION1.05%211 647
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.85%610 933
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.89%603 750
BROADCOM INC.-17.69%226 139
QUALCOMM, INC.-8.95%186 480
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.97%160 186