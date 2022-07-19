U.S. Senate tries again on computer chip bill to compete with China

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is due to
vote later on Tuesday on a slimmed-down version of legislation
to provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax credits for the
computer chip industry, over a year after passing its first
version of a bill boosting semiconductor competition with China.
The bill is part of U.S. efforts to address an industry-wide
chip shortage that has disrupted production in the automotive
and electronics industries, forcing some firms to scale back
production.
Senate aides said the bill would include a new, four-year
25% tax credit to encourage companies to build plants in the
United States in response to growing calls to decrease reliance
on other countries for semiconductors.
The Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer,
announced that a first procedural vote would take place on
Tuesday, calling U.S. semiconductor manufacturing a matter of
national security as well as a source of jobs.
Senate aides said the goal is to pass the bill early next
week. They would then send the bill to the House of
Representatives, whose approval would then send it to the White
House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.
"The message is not subtle: If companies do not think it is
profitable to make chips here in America, they are going to go
somewhere else," Schumer said as he opened the Senate on Monday.
Many major weapons also require sophisticated computer
chips. Javelin missile systems made by Raytheon Technologies
and Lockheed Martin Corp each contain 250
microprocessors. These systems have been in high demand by
Ukrainian soldiers as they work to repel the Russian invasion of
Ukraine.
INTEL EXPANSION PLANS
Intel Corp said in January it would spend $20
billion on a factory in Ohio after breaking ground on two new
plants in Arizona last year. That could grow to $100 billion
with eight total fabrication plants and would be the largest
investment on record in Ohio, Intel Chief Executive Pat
Gelsinger said in January.
However, he added that without government funding, "it's
just not going to happen as fast and it's not going to grow as
big as quickly."
Administration officials urged lawmakers last week to pass
the bill, citing among other issues concerns about national
security.
The current bill is a pared-down version of rival bills in
the Senate and House of Representatives that stalled before
becoming law, even though support for improved competition with
China is one of the few areas of agreement between Biden's
Democrats and Republicans.
The Senate approved a bipartisan $250 billion bill boosting
spending on technology research and development in June 2021,
one of the first major pieces of legislation passed after
Democrats gained their slim control of the chamber.
However, the legislation was never taken up in the
Democratic-controlled House, which earlier this year passed its
own bill with almost no Republican support. That measure
included provisions to boost chipmakers, but also billions of
dollars for other supply chains and the Global Climate Change
Initiative, which Republicans oppose.
Urged by the administration to do something, lawmakers
recently began working more urgently on the slimmed-down
legislation focused on semiconductors.
