U.S. Senate votes to move ahead on chip bill to compete with China

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of legislation
to provide billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for
the semiconductor industry, hoping to ease a shortage that has
disrupted production in industries from automobiles to
electronics and high-tech weapons.
The Senate backed by 64 to 34 a procedural measure setting
the stage for potential votes to pass the legislation in the
Senate and House of Representatives by the end of next week.
The bill is part of a broad effort across the government to
push back against a rising China and ease supply-chain problems,
in this case by decreasing U.S. companies' reliance on
foreign-made semiconductors.
The final text was not released before the procedural vote,
but Senate aides said the measure includes about $54 billion in
subsidies for U.S. semiconductor companies, as well as a new,
four-year 25% tax credit to encourage companies to build plants
in the United States. The tax credit is estimated to be worth
about $24 billion.
Officials from President Joe Biden's administration had
urged Congress to pass a semiconductor bill before leaving
Washington for their annual August recess, saying it would not
only create and preserve U.S. jobs, but also bolster national
security.
INDUSTRY WANTED FUNDING
Semiconductor companies have also been clamoring for action.
Intel Corp said in January it would spend $20
billion on a factory in Ohio after breaking ground on two new
plants in Arizona last year. That could grow to $100 billion
with eight total fabrication plants and would be the largest
investment on record in Ohio, Intel Chief Executive Pat
Gelsinger said in January.
However, he added that without government funding, "it's
just not going to happen as fast and it's not going to grow as
big as quickly."
Senator Maria Cantwell, the Democratic chairperson of the
Senate Commerce Committee, urged lawmakers to vote yes.
"Today's vote is really about whether we're going to stop
shipping jobs overseas, and instead invest in American R&D. If
we invest in American R&D, then we will see the plant being
talked about in Ohio get built instead of being immediately
built in Europe," she said.
Many major weapons systems also require sophisticated
computer chips. For example, Javelin missile systems made by
Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin Corp
each contain 250 microprocessors. These systems have been in
high demand by Ukrainian soldiers as they work to repel the
Russian invasion of Ukraine, an action that Moscow calls "a
special operation".
The current bill is a pared-down version of rival measures
in the Senate and House that stalled before becoming law, even
though efforts to counter China are policies generally backed by
both Republicans and Biden's Democrats, who narrowly control
Congress.
The Senate approved a bipartisan $250 billion bill boosting
spending on technology research and development in June 2021,
one of the first major pieces of legislation passed after
Democrats gained their slim control of the chamber.
However, the legislation was never taken up in the House,
which earlier this year passed its own bill with almost no
Republican support. That measure included provisions to boost
chipmakers, but also billions of dollars for other supply chains
and the Global Climate Change Initiative, which Republicans
oppose.
