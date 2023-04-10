U.S. officials review intel sharing after damaging leak

WASHINGTON, April 10(Reuters) - U.S. national security
agencies are reviewing how they share their most sensitive
secrets inside the U.S. government, and dealing with the
diplomatic fallout from the release of dozens of confidential
documents, three U.S. officials said.
Investigators are also working to determine what person or
group might have had the ability and motivation to release the
intelligence reports, said one of the officials. The leaks could
be the most damaging release of U.S. government information
since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on
WikiLeaks.
Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled
"Secret" and "Top Secret", that first appeared on social media
sites in March and purportedly reveal details of Ukrainian
military vulnerabilities and information about allies including
Israel, South Korea and Turkey.
Reuters has not independently verified the documents'
authenticity. U.S. officials have said some documents giving
battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine appeared to have
been altered to understate Russian losses.
The Department of Justice has opened a criminal
investigation into the disclosure of the documents.
One U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity,
said the Pentagon had taken the opportunity to look at how
widely some intelligence is shared internally and making sure
that people who do not need it no longer have access to it.
The official said this was occasionally done within the
Pentagon and intelligence community, but the leaks had prompted
another look at some of the distribution lists.
The official added that the Pentagon was not aware of
the leak until last week.
The Pentagon continues to examine procedures governing how
widely some of the most sensitive U.S. secrets are shared, the
official added.
Some of the documents, another official said, would most
likely have been available to thousands of people with U.S. and
allied government security clearances despite being highly
sensitive, as the information directly affected those countries.
The Pentagon on Sunday said an interagency effort was
assessing the impact the photographed documents could have on
U.S. national security as well as that of close American allies.
The first official said the number of people who had access
to the documents underscores that sensitive information was
perhaps being shared too widely with personnel who might not
require the level of detail some of the documents contained.
"The Pentagon has needed to curtail the unbridled access to
some of the most sensitive intel when they've (got) no
justifiable reason to have it," the first official said.
The two officials said further that although the leaks were
highly concerning, many of them provided only snapshots of time
in February and March - when they were dated - but did not
appear to disclose anything about future operations.
Some of the most sensitive information is purportedly
related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings.
Although the release appears to be the most serious public
leak of classified information in years, officials say it so far
does not reach the scale and scope of the 700,000 documents,
videos and diplomatic cables that appeared on the WikiLeaks
website in 2013.
SEARCHING FOR A MOTIVE
Since the leak first came to light in March, the
investigators have been pursuing theories ranging from someone
simply sharing the documents to show off the work they were
doing to a mole inside the U.S. intelligence community or
military, the first official added.
Daniel Hoffman, a former senior CIA undercover officer, said
that given past activities of Moscow's intelligence agencies, it
was "highly likely" that Russian operatives posted documents
related to Ukraine as part of a Russian disinformation
operation.
He said such operations were a "classic" practice of Russian
spy services to leak authentic documents in which they have
inserted false information.
The aim, he said, appeared to be to drive a wedge between
Ukraine and the United States, Kyiv's largest provider of
military support.
Some national security experts and U.S. officials say they
suspect that the leaker could be American, given the breadth of
topics covered by the documents, but they do not rule out
pro-Russian actors. More theories could develop as the
investigation progresses, they said.
The Kremlin and the Russian Embassy did not respond to a
request for comment about whether it was involved in the leak.
Ukraine said its president and top security officials met on
Friday to discuss ways to prevent leaks.
The White House has referred all questions about the leak to
the Pentagon. The Pentagon said that over the weekend, U.S.
officials spoke with allies and had notified the relevant
congressional committee about the leak.
IMPACT ON ALLIES
The leaks have already drawn responses from some foreign
governments.
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
office labeled as "mendacious and without any foundation
whatsoever" a document asserting that the Mossad, one of the
country's intelligence agencies, encouraged recent protests
against Netanyahu's plan to tighten controls on the judiciary.
A South Korean presidential official said on Sunday the
country was aware of reports about the leaked documents and
planned to discuss "issues raised" with Washington.
One of the documents gave details of internal discussions
among senior South Korean officials about U.S. pressure on Seoul
to supply weapons to Ukraine, and its policy of not doing so.
It is not uncommon for the United States and other countries
to spy on their allies. But public disclosures of such spying
are uncomfortable for those allies, who need to explain to their
populations how they will respond.
"It is going to take some time to rebuild trust with our
allies," the second U.S. defense official interviewed by Reuters
said.
Michael Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official, played
down the lasting impact.
"It is of course embarrassing when these activities become
publicly disclosed," Mulroy said. "It may cause short-term
problems for the relationships but I believe long-term the
shared interests between the countries will still be strong."
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay. Additional
reporting by Humeyra Pamuk. Editing by Gerry Doyle
Editing by Don Durfee and Alistair Bell)