Wall St set for weekly gains as easing inflation spurs Fed pivot hopes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
*
Consumer mood improves in January
*
American Express, Visa climb higher
*
Chevron falls post missing profit estimates
*
Indexes up: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.45%, Nasdaq 0.95%
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose in choppy trading on
Friday as data indicated easing inflation ahead of the Federal
Reserve's interest rate decision next week, while credit card
giant American Express jumped nearly 11% on an upbeat forecast.
The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures
(PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed a 0.1%
rise last month after a similar increase in November.
U.S. consumer spending also fell in December, putting the
economy on a lower growth path in 2023.
As inflation as well as the economy slows, traders stuck to
their bets that the central bank will raise rates just once more
beyond next week's widely expected quarter-point hike.
Markets expect the terminal rate to rise to 4.9% in June,
still below many policymakers' expectations of beyond 5%.
"There's a lot of volatility in markets today with investors
digesting company earnings, but ultimately they are looking
ahead to next week when the Federal Reserve is going to meet,"
Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent
Advisor Alliance, said.
"There are concerns that Fed chair Jerome Powell will be
talking the market down."
Separately, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Survey showed that healthy incomes and easing inflation lifted
the mood of U.S. consumers in January.
More than a quarter of the S&P 500 companies have reported
earnings so far, of which 67.8% have exceeded analysts'
expectations, according to Refinitiv data.
Card issuer American Express Co jumped 12.5% after
raising its annual earnings forecast above expectations, while
payment network Visa Inc added 3% on upbeat quarterly
results.
The companies were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500
and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Capping gains, Intel tumbled 7.8% on its worst
revenue slump in at least two decades and warnings of additional
losses amid weak demand for personal computers.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slid 0.5%.
Chevron Corp, fell 4.4% as its quarterly earnings
missed analysts' estimates due to asset writedowns and a retreat
in oil and gas prices.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors edged higher with the
consumer discretionary sector surging 2.2% to more
than a month's high.
At 12:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 117.17 points, or 0.35%, at 34,066.58, the S&P 500
was up 18.13 points, or 0.45%, at 4,078.56, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 109.01 points, or 0.95%, at 11,621.43.
The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are set to end
the week over 1.5% higher, while the Nasdaq is eyeing its fourth
straight week of gains.
This week, Wall Street was aided by renewed appetite for
growth stocks and Tesla's bullish outlook despite uncertainty
due to companies flagging a tough macro environment.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Johann M Cherian and
Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Amruta
Khandekar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Arun Koyyur)