  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Intel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:30 2023-01-27 pm EST
27.96 USD   -7.10%
01:20pFed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Easing Year Over Year Underpins Risk Appetite for US Equities
MT
01:09pWall St set for weekly gains as easing inflation spurs Fed pivot hopes
RE
01:08pIntel Q4 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Miss Expectations, Revenue Also Declines -- Shares Drop on Friday Afternoon
MT
Wall St set for weekly gains as easing inflation spurs Fed pivot hopes

01/27/2023 | 01:09pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling

*

Consumer mood improves in January

*

American Express, Visa climb higher

*

Chevron falls post missing profit estimates

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.45%, Nasdaq 0.95%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose in choppy trading on Friday as data indicated easing inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week, while credit card giant American Express jumped nearly 11% on an upbeat forecast.

The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed a 0.1% rise last month after a similar increase in November.

U.S. consumer spending also fell in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path in 2023.

As inflation as well as the economy slows, traders stuck to their bets that the central bank will raise rates just once more beyond next week's widely expected quarter-point hike.

Markets expect the terminal rate to rise to 4.9% in June, still below many policymakers' expectations of beyond 5%.

"There's a lot of volatility in markets today with investors digesting company earnings, but ultimately they are looking ahead to next week when the Federal Reserve is going to meet," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, said.

"There are concerns that Fed chair Jerome Powell will be talking the market down."

Separately, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey showed that healthy incomes and easing inflation lifted the mood of U.S. consumers in January.

More than a quarter of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far, of which 67.8% have exceeded analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Card issuer American Express Co jumped 12.5% after raising its annual earnings forecast above expectations, while payment network Visa Inc added 3% on upbeat quarterly results.

The companies were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Capping gains, Intel tumbled 7.8% on its worst revenue slump in at least two decades and warnings of additional losses amid weak demand for personal computers.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slid 0.5%.

Chevron Corp, fell 4.4% as its quarterly earnings missed analysts' estimates due to asset writedowns and a retreat in oil and gas prices.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors edged higher with the consumer discretionary sector surging 2.2% to more than a month's high.

At 12:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 117.17 points, or 0.35%, at 34,066.58, the S&P 500 was up 18.13 points, or 0.45%, at 4,078.56, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 109.01 points, or 0.95%, at 11,621.43.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are set to end the week over 1.5% higher, while the Nasdaq is eyeing its fourth straight week of gains.

This week, Wall Street was aided by renewed appetite for growth stocks and Tesla's bullish outlook despite uncertainty due to companies flagging a tough macro environment.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and 29 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 12.50% 175.35 Delayed Quote.6.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.12% 0.71044 Delayed Quote.4.30%
BRENT OIL -1.34% 86.17 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.23% 1.23855 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.75164 Delayed Quote.1.24%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -3.99% 180.22 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 34019.73 Real-time Quote.2.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.08597 Delayed Quote.2.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012268 Delayed Quote.1.50%
INTEL CORPORATION -7.29% 27.915 Delayed Quote.13.85%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.13% 11641.39 Real-time Quote.9.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.64858 Delayed Quote.2.06%
TESLA, INC. 10.00% 176.3975 Delayed Quote.30.11%
VISA, INC. 3.01% 231.45 Delayed Quote.8.16%
WTI -1.71% 79.619 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 499 M - -
Net income 2022 8 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 30,09 $
Average target price 30,65 $
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION13.85%124 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION35.50%487 327
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 959
BROADCOM INC.7.06%250 138
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.94%157 735
QUALCOMM, INC.21.85%150 169