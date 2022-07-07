Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-07-07 pm EDT
38.23 USD   +3.34%
Wall Street rises as traders temper bets on aggressive rate hikes
RE
Intel and Google Cloud Optimize Performance for HPC Workloads
AQ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : An unusual period for stock markets
Wall Street rises as traders temper bets on aggressive rate hikes

07/07/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

* GameStop gains on stock split

* Samsung results boost chipmakers

* Indexes up: Dow 0.93%, S&P 1.25%, Nasdaq 1.85%

July 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would ease the aggressive pace of interest rate hikes later this year amid growing concerns of a recession.

U.S. stock markets have stabilized in July after a brutal sell-off in the first half against the backdrop of a surge in inflation, the Ukraine conflict and the Fed's pivot away from easy-money policy.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen 2.8% so far this month, including session gains, after recording its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970.

Minutes from the central bank's June policy meeting, where the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, showed on Wednesday a firm restatement of its intent to get prices under control.

However, Fed officials acknowledged the risk of rate increases having a "larger-than-anticipated" impact on economic growth and judged that an increase of 50 or 75 basis points would likely be appropriate at the policy meeting in July.

"The (rate hike) expectations for the July meeting haven't changed much, but the expectation later in the year is coming down a little bit," said Michelle Cluver, portfolio strategist at Global X ETFs

Though investors widely expect the Fed to hike rates by another 75 basis points in July, expectations of peak terminal rate next year have come down significantly amid growing worries of a global economic slowdown.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the benchmark rate to peak at 3.44% in March. Expectations before the June meeting were that it would increase to around 4% by May. It is currently 1.58%. .

Goldman Sachs forecast a 75 basis-point rate hike this month, a 50 basis-point hike in September, and 25 basis-point hikes in November and December.

A report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and demand for labor is slowing with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June.

A closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to show nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 268,000 jobs last month after rising by 390,000 in May.

At 12:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 287.57 points, or 0.93%, at 31,325.25, the S&P 500 was up 48.06 points, or 1.25%, at 3,893.14, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 210.28 points, or 1.85%, at 11,572.13.

GameStop Corp rose 8.5% as the videogame retailer's board approved a four-for-one stock split.

Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc gained after South Korea's Samsung Electronics turned in its best second-quarter profit since 2018, driven by strong sales of memory chips.

The wider Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index climbed 4%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 44 new lows. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Karmdar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 3.33% 38.21 Delayed Quote.-28.17%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.79% 158.54 Delayed Quote.-48.56%
QUALCOMM, INC. 5.73% 134.34 Delayed Quote.-30.52%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 3.19% 58200 End-of-day quote.-25.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 772 M - -
Net income 2022 16 222 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 36,99 $
Average target price 50,05 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-28.17%151 240
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.56%378 857
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-29.19%378 746
BROADCOM INC.-27.47%194 886
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.52%142 307
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-20.89%139 067