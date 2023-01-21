Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
Wolfspeed plans multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany - Handelsblatt
RE
01/20Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
RE
S&P 500 Posts 0.7% Weekly Drop as Q4 Reports Add to Recession Fears; Industrials Lead Decline, Communication Services Up
MT
Wolfspeed plans multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany - Handelsblatt

01/21/2023 | 07:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeeds silicon carbide 200mm wafer is seen on display at Wolfspeeds Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeed Inc is planning to build a factory in Germany for more than 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), Handelsblatt reported on Saturday.

The German auto supplier ZF will hold a minority stake, the business newspaper said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the project.

Production should begin in four years at the site in the small southwest German state of Saarland, the report added.

A spokesperson for the economics ministry of Saarland declined to comment.

Wolfspeed didn't immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours. ZF declined to comment.

Intel last year named Magdeburg, Germany, as the site for its new mega chip manufacturing complex, a key part of its $88 billion investment drive across Europe.

($1 = 0.9212 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
