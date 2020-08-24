Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  IntelGenx Technologies Corp.    IGXT

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(IGXT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/24 03:53:06 pm
0.1551 USD   -8.53%
05:01pIntelGenx Amends Stock Options
GL
08/20IntelGenx Enters into Feasibility Agreement with ATAI Life Sciences to Develop Pharmaceutical-Grade Polymeric Film-Based Psychedelics
GL
08/13INTELGENX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IntelGenx Amends Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ("IntelGenx", or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) announced today that the Company’s board of directors amended the expiration time of Stock Options granted to Andre Godin, President and CFO, under the 2006 Stock Option Plan on July 20, 2015.

The extension was granted following the end of an insider trading black-out period during which the stock options automatically extended in accordance with the insider trading black-out provision of the Company’s Second Amended 2016 Stock Option Plan. 

The new expiration date is July 19, 2025, the original exercise price of CAD$0.75 (US$0.58) and all other terms remain unchanged.

The amendment is subject to final TSX-Venture Exchange approval.

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the Company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
Ingrid Zerbe
Corporate Secretary
514-331-7440
ingrid@intelgenx.com
www.intelgenx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
05:01pIntelGenx Amends Stock Options
GL
08/20IntelGenx Enters into Feasibility Agreement with ATAI Life Sciences to Develo..
GL
08/13INTELGENX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/13INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08/07INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Augu..
AQ
08/06IntelGenx to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13, 2020 ..
GL
07/21INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES : and Tilray Agree to Amend Certain Exclusivity Terms of ..
AQ
07/21INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES : and Tilray Agree to Amend Certain Exclusivity Terms of ..
AQ
07/20IntelGenx and Tilray® Agree to Amend Certain Exclusivity Terms of Worldwide C..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,25 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,45 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 18,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
IntelGenx Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 $
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Spread / Highest target 195%
Spread / Average Target 195%
Spread / Lowest Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Horst G. Zerbe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
André Godin President & Chief Financial Officer
Rodolphe Obeid Chief Operating Officer
Nadine Paiement Vice President-Research & Development
Bernd Josef Melchers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-63.92%19
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.73%23 933
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.104.17%17 822
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.23.33%17 039
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.31.89%15 461
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED75.54%11 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group