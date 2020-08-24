IntelGenx Amends Stock Options

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ("IntelGenx", or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) announced today that the Company’s board of directors amended the expiration time of Stock Options granted to Andre Godin, President and CFO, under the 2006 Stock Option Plan on July 20, 2015.



The extension was granted following the end of an insider trading black-out period during which the stock options automatically extended in accordance with the insider trading black-out provision of the Company’s Second Amended 2016 Stock Option Plan.

The new expiration date is July 19, 2025, the original exercise price of CAD$0.75 (US$0.58) and all other terms remain unchanged.

The amendment is subject to final TSX-Venture Exchange approval.

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the Company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Ingrid Zerbe

Corporate Secretary

514-331-7440

ingrid@intelgenx.com

www.intelgenx.com