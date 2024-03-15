IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a Canada-based drug delivery company. The Company provides single-site, end-to-end contract development and manufacturing services of oral thin film and transdermal drug products for the pharmaceutical and animal health markets, spanning the entire drug development and commercial product cycle. The Companyâs film technologies, including VersaFilm, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allows for pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. It provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including research and development (R&D), analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. Its manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. Its product portfolio includes Migraine (Rizatriptan), Erectile Dysfunction (Tadalafil), Schizophrenia (Lozapine), Neurodegenerative, Opioid Dependence (Buprenorphine / Naloxone) and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals