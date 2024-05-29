Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company" or "Intellabridge"), a leading fintech company committed to sustainable development and philanthropy, is proud to announce the official launch of Karma, marking the end of its successful beta phase and the introduction of its unique 'Cause Cards' program and "pay-what-you-wish" subscription model. This launch heralds a new era in socially responsible finance, offering consumers a unique way to connect their spending habits with their values through their innovative Karma Cause Cards and the ability to tailor their impact by choosing their own subscription fee.

The Transition from Beta: A New Chapter Begins

Karma's journey began with a vision to align everyday financial transactions with impactful social and environmental change using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) as a roadmap. After a successful beta phase, Karma is now ready to expand its reach, providing a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates everyday spending with charitable giving.

John Eagleton, Intellabridge CEO, said, "Today marks a significant milestone for Karma. We're thrilled to move beyond our beta version and bring our full suite of services to a wider audience. Our mission has always been to create a platform where financial decisions and social responsibility go hand in hand. With the official launch, we're turning this vision into a reality."

5 cards, 5 causes: Introducing Karma Cause Cards

The heart of Karma's official launch is the introduction of the 'Cause Cards' program. Each card in the program is dedicated to supporting one of five key causes: ChangeMaker supports all 17 UN SDGs, while OceanSaver, EcoWarrior, LifeSupporter, and HopeGiver support nonprofits working to protect oceans, combat climate change, support health initiatives, and combat hunger and poverty, respectively. These cards allow users to earn cashback on purchases, which can then be donated to a carefully curated and rotating selection of charities aligned with each card's cause.

Katherine McClure, Head of USA at Qenta's payments division, Karma's program management partner, said, "We're excited to be a part of Karma's journey. The 'Karma Cause Cards' are a game-changer in the banking industry, offering customers a unique opportunity to support causes they're passionate about, simply through their everyday spending."

Sustainability at the Core

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Karma has partnered with CPI, renowned for their production of cards made using ocean-bound plastic. These cards are made from plastic waste collected from oceans and waterways, reducing environmental impact and supporting cleaner oceans.

Pay What You Wish for Your Subscriptions

In addition to the Cause Cards, Karma introduces a pay-what-you-wish subscription model. This innovative approach offers users the flexibility to set their own monthly contribution for their Karma cards, starting at $0. Choosing to contribute more not only increases the user's cashback benefits but also amplifies their positive impact on the selected causes.

A Bright Future Ahead

With its official launch and the Karma Cause Cards, Karma is poised to redefine the relationship between personal finance and social impact. As Karma continues to grow and innovate, it remains committed to empowering individuals to make a difference with each transaction.

For more information on Karma, the Karma Cause Cards, and the pay-what-you-wish subscription model, visit getkarmacard.com. We are pleased to announce that our updated investor presentation is now available on our website. This presentation provides comprehensive insights into our recent performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook. We invite all investors and stakeholders to view the updated presentation by visiting the Company section of our website.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma offers cashback donation debit cards, and Karmify which allows customers to connect any debit or credit card to Karma, earn extra cashback and donate to charitable organizations.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma visit www.getkarmacard.com.

About Qenta

Qenta is a fintech company established to digitize all the world's assets and transactions. It elevates the world's citizens and businesses through its frictionless, accessible, secure, and compliant financial ecosystem. Today Qenta operates through three integrated segments: Qenta Digital Assets, offering provenance, custody, and ownership tracking of precious metals; Qenta Payments, with newly launched alternative banking and payment applications; and Qenta Capital & Risk Management, offering specialized hedging products and margin financing for soft commodities and precious metals.

