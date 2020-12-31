Intellabridge Integrates Torus to Provide Customer Access to DeFi Markets

Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with Torus Labs to integrate the Torus blockchain technology into the Intellabridge platform currently under development.

With the Torus integration, Intellabridge customers will be able to access DeFi markets in a secure single step with their Google, Facebook, Twitter, LInkedIn, WeChat, Apple or other OAuth accounts. The partnership improves the accessibility and exposure to decentralised finance for both mainstream and new users.

Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton, explains that, "One of the biggest barriers to entry to DeFi for mass market users has been the management of 64 random hex character public and private keys, which is why most users have gravitated towards centralized custodial solutions like Coinbase. But the Torus solution makes it very easy for users to access DeFi markets, and we are happy to be partnering with Torus to integrate their technology."

About Torus

Torus is a user-friendly non-custodial key management system for decentralized applications which leverages existing login credentials such as Google, Facebook and other OAuth logins in combination with the innovative use of distributed key generation to provide a secure non-custodial solution for managing crypto payments, signing digital transactions, and performing other in-app on-chain authorizations. Over 250 applications have integrated with the Torus wallet including Aave, Augur, GoodDollar, Yearn Finance, and KyberSwap. For more information, please visit https://tor.us/.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a venture builder investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech and decentralized financial ("DeFi") solutions. For more information, visit www.intellabridge.com.

