Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Intellabridge Technology Corp.    INTL   CA45790Y1043

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(INTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellabridge Integrates Torus to Provide Customer Access to DeFi Markets

12/31/2020 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with Torus Labs to integrate the Torus blockchain technology into the Intellabridge platform currently under development.

With the Torus integration, Intellabridge customers will be able to access DeFi markets in a secure single step with their Google, Facebook, Twitter, LInkedIn, WeChat, Apple or other OAuth accounts. The partnership improves the accessibility and exposure to decentralised finance for both mainstream and new users.

Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton, explains that, "One of the biggest barriers to entry to DeFi for mass market users has been the management of 64 random hex character public and private keys, which is why most users have gravitated towards centralized custodial solutions like Coinbase. But the Torus solution makes it very easy for users to access DeFi markets, and we are happy to be partnering with Torus to integrate their technology."

About Torus

Torus is a user-friendly non-custodial key management system for decentralized applications which leverages existing login credentials such as Google, Facebook and other OAuth logins in combination with the innovative use of distributed key generation to provide a secure non-custodial solution for managing crypto payments, signing digital transactions, and performing other in-app on-chain authorizations. Over 250 applications have integrated with the Torus wallet including Aave, Augur, GoodDollar, Yearn Finance, and KyberSwap. For more information, please visit https://tor.us/.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a venture builder investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech and decentralized financial ("DeFi") solutions. For more information, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
"John Eagleton"
John Eagleton, CEO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com
Phone: +1-303-800-5333
Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71223


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.
10:45aIntellabridge Integrates Torus to Provide Customer Access to DeFi Markets
NE
12/14Intellabridge Developing DeFi product for International Markets
NE
12/03INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATIO : Intellabridge technology corporation
AQ
07/20INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Announces delay in filing interim financial statement..
AQ
07/15INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Updates status of filing annual financial statements
AQ
06/16INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Announces delay in filing annual financial statements
AQ
06/01INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Reliance on Interim Financial Statement Exe..
AQ
2018CSE New Listing - Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Commences Trading on the..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,65 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,67 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,85x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,86 M 6,86 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Intellabridge Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Eagleton Chief Executive Officer
Keith A. Turner President
Maria Eagleton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Praveen Kumar Varshney Director
Ravinder Singh Kang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.1,450.00%7
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES0.32%86 580
ADYEN N.V.159.92%70 760
WORLDLINE25.26%27 125
STONECO LTD.108.67%25 698
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.23.13%17 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ