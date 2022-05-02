Intellabridge Technology : Letter from Former Auditor

9TH Floor - 701 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C. V7Y 1L2
British Columbia Securities Commission P.O. Box 10142, Pacific Centre
Canadian Securities Exchange 9th Floor - 220 Bay Street Toronto, ON M5J 2W4
Alberta Securities Commission Suite 600, 250 - 5th Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R4
Dear Sirs:
Re:
Ontario Securities Commission 20 Queen Street West, 22nd Floor Toronto, ON M5H 3S8
Intellabridge Technologies Corporation (the "Company")
Notice Pursuant to National Instrument 51‐102 ‐ Change of Auditor
As required by the National Instrument 51‐102 and in connection with our resignation as auditor of the Company, we have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor, dated March 21, 2022 and agree with the information contained therein, based upon our knowledge of the information relating to the said notice and of the Company at this time.
Yours very truly,
DALE MATHESON CARR‐HILTON LABONTE LLP CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Disclaimer
Intellabridge Technology Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:26:05 UTC.