  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Intellabridge Technology Corp.
  News
  Summary
    KASH   CA45790Y1043

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(KASH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/29 07:52:12 pm BST
0.4850 CAD   -1.02%
05:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Successor Auditor
PU
05:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Former Auditor
PU
05:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellabridge Technology : Letter from Former Auditor

05/02/2022 | 05:27am BST
March 21, 2022

9TH Floor - 701 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C. V7Y 1L2

British Columbia Securities Commission P.O. Box 10142, Pacific Centre

Canadian Securities Exchange 9th Floor - 220 Bay Street Toronto, ON M5J 2W4

Alberta Securities Commission Suite 600, 250 - 5th Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R4

Dear Sirs:

Re:

Ontario Securities Commission 20 Queen Street West, 22nd Floor Toronto, ON M5H 3S8

Intellabridge Technologies Corporation (the "Company")

Notice Pursuant to National Instrument 51102 Change of Auditor

As required by the National Instrument 51102 and in connection with our resignation as auditor of the Company, we have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor, dated March 21, 2022 and agree with the information contained therein, based upon our knowledge of the information relating to the said notice and of the Company at this time.

Yours very truly,

DALE MATHESON CARRHILTON LABONTE LLP CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Disclaimer

Intellabridge Technology Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
