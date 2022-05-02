Intellabridge Technology : Letter from Successor Auditor

LETTER FROM SUCCESSOR AUDITOR

April 28, 2022

TO: Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission

Dear Sir or Madam,

Re: Intellabridge Technology Corporation (the "Company) - Notice Pursuant to NI 51-102 - Change of Auditor

As required by the National Instrument 51-102 and in connection with our proposed engagement as auditor of the Company, we have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor, dated March 21, 2022 and agree with the information contained therein, based upon our knowledge of the information relating to the said notice and of the Company at this time.

Yours very truly,

Amanda L. Finke Professional Corporation

Yours truly,

Amanda L. Finke, CPA, CA

Amanda L. Finke Professional Corporation