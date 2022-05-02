Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Intellabridge Technology Corp.
  News
  Summary
    KASH   CA45790Y1043

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(KASH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/29 02:52:12 pm EDT
0.4850 CAD   -1.02%
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Successor Auditor
PU
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Former Auditor
PU
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
Summary 
Summary

Intellabridge Technology : Letter from Successor Auditor

05/02/2022 | 12:27am EDT
LETTER FROM SUCCESSOR AUDITOR

April 28, 2022

TO: Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission

Dear Sir or Madam,

Re: Intellabridge Technology Corporation (the "Company) - Notice Pursuant to NI 51-102 - Change of Auditor

As required by the National Instrument 51-102 and in connection with our proposed engagement as auditor of the Company, we have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor, dated March 21, 2022 and agree with the information contained therein, based upon our knowledge of the information relating to the said notice and of the Company at this time.

Yours very truly,

Amanda L. Finke Professional Corporation

Yours truly,

Amanda L. Finke, CPA, CA

Amanda L. Finke Professional Corporation

Medicine Hat Office

Swift Current Office

Gaslight Plaza

140 2nd Ave. NW

307, 579 3 St SE

Swift Current, SK S9H 0P2

Medicine Hat, AB T1A 0H2

Tel · 306 · 773 · 6262

Tel · 403 · 526 · 5011

Fax · 306 · 773 · 8065

Fax · 403 · 526 · 1011

Web · ebtca.com

Disclaimer

Intellabridge Technology Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
