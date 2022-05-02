Intellabridge Technology : Notice of Change of Auditor

Intellabridge Technology Corporation

("Intellabridge" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

To:

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP ("DMCL")

And to:

EBT Chartered Professional Accountants ("EBT")

And to:

Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission

DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, has resigned as auditors of the Corporation effective March 18, 2022, of its own initiative.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Corporation confirms that:

1. The directors of the Corporation have received the resignation of DMCL, to resign as auditor of the Corporation, effective March 18, 2022;

2. No "reportable event" as defined in NI 51-102 has occurred and no financial statements have expressed a modified opinion during the period that DMCL was first appointed by the Corporation and the date of this Notice, with the exception of the restated year-end financial statements dated December 31, 2018; and

3. The Board of Directors has approved the resignation of DMCL.

The Notice and Resignation of DMCL have been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta, this 21st day of March, 2022.

Intellabridge Technology Corporation

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, Chief Financial Officer