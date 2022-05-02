Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Intellabridge Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KASH   CA45790Y1043

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(KASH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/29 02:52:12 pm EDT
0.4850 CAD   -1.02%
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Successor Auditor
PU
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Former Auditor
PU
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellabridge Technology : Notice of Change of Auditor

05/02/2022 | 12:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intellabridge Technology Corporation

("Intellabridge" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

To:

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP ("DMCL")

And to:

EBT Chartered Professional Accountants ("EBT")

And to:

Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission

DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, has resigned as auditors of the Corporation effective March 18, 2022, of its own initiative.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Corporation confirms that:

  • 1. The directors of the Corporation have received the resignation of DMCL, to resign as auditor of the Corporation, effective March 18, 2022;

  • 2. No "reportable event" as defined in NI 51-102 has occurred and no financial statements have expressed a modified opinion during the period that DMCL was first appointed by the Corporation and the date of this Notice, with the exception of the restated year-end financial statements dated December 31, 2018; and

  • 3. The Board of Directors has approved the resignation of DMCL.

The Notice and Resignation of DMCL have been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta, this 21st day of March, 2022.

Intellabridge Technology Corporation

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Intellabridge Technology Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Successor Auditor
PU
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Letter from Former Auditor
PU
12:27aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
12:07aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Change of Year End
PU
12:07aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Restated 2019 MD&A
PU
12:07aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Restated 2019 Financial Statements
PU
12:07aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Restated 2018 MD&A
PU
12:07aINTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY : Restated 2018 Financial Statements
PU
04/29Intellabridge Technology Corp. Announces Change of Year End
CI
03/02Intellabridge Technology Corporation Launches Kash USD Accounts in the United States
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,08 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,36 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 27,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 82,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Intellabridge Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Eagleton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith A. Turner President
Maria Eagleton COO, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Craig Meltzer Head-Engineering
Jack A. Donenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.-33.56%27
INTUIT INC.-34.90%118 428
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-9.16%60 554
ADYEN N.V.-29.79%52 971
KAKAO PAY CORP.-35.53%11 760
WORLDLINE-22.77%11 192