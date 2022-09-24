Advanced search
    538835   INE306R01017

INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA LIMITED

(538835)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
543.70 INR   -3.26%
Intellect Design Arena : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/24/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Intellect/SEC/2022-23

September 24, 2022

1.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Scrip Code :

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

INTELLECT

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

2.

BSE Ltd.

Scrip Code :

1st Floor, New Trade Ring, Rotunda Building, PJ Towers,

538835

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Recording of Analyst call/ Institution investor Meet

In continuation to our intimation dated September 23, 2022 for schedule of Analyst / Investor Meet, the audio/video recordings of post calls has been uploaded on the website of the Company by accessing the link as follows:

https://www.intellectdesign.com/video/hni-meet-intellect-design-arena-ltd

This is in accordance with Regulation 30 & 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The transcripts of the said meet will be intimated within the prescribed time limit.

Kindly take the above information on record and confirm compliance.

Yours truly,

for Intellect Design Arena Limited,

VUDALI VENKATA NARESH

Digitally signed by

VUDALI VENKATA NARESH

Date: 2022.09.24 22:55:01 +05'30'

V V Naresh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 18:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
