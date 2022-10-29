Intellect Design Arena : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
Intellect / SEC / 2022 - 23
October 29, 2022
1.
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Scrip Code :
Exchange Plaza, 5
th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla
INTELLECT
Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.
2.
The BSE Ltd.
Scrip Code :
1
st Floor, New Trade Ring, Rotunda Building, PJ Towers,
538835
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.
Dear Sirs,
Sub:
Recording of Q2 post Earnings call
In continuation to our intimation dated October 28, 2022, please find below the link of recording of
the post earnings call on the unaudited financials of the company for the quarter ended September
30, 2022:
https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/86HepyKyx9Z4H27hiU1O2mHURefD23vgAzFTZyXpf3 __-eNY8hyfaitfHimPDRjr.GmvaV02kl1oNPuQx?startTime=1666955559000
This is in accordance with Regulation 30 & 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The transcripts of the said meet will be intimated within the prescribed time limit.
Kindly take the above information on record and confirm compliance.
Yours truly,
for Intellect Design Arena Limited
VUDALI VENKATA NARESH
V V Naresh
Digitally signed by VUDALI VENKATA NARESH
Date: 2022.10.29 21:53:43 +05'30'
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl: As above
Sales 2023
22 442 M
273 M
273 M
Net income 2023
3 291 M
40,0 M
40,0 M
Net cash 2023
7 097 M
86,2 M
86,2 M
P/E ratio 2023
20,4x
Yield 2023
0,82%
Capitalization
67 836 M
824 M
824 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,71x
EV / Sales 2024
2,17x
Nbr of Employees
4 944
Free-Float
52,7%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
500,75 INR
Average target price
750,67 INR
Spread / Average Target
49,9%
