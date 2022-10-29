Intellect Design Arena : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Intellect / SEC / 2022 - 23 October 29, 2022 1. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Scrip Code : Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla INTELLECT Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. 2. The BSE Ltd. Scrip Code : 1st Floor, New Trade Ring, Rotunda Building, PJ Towers, 538835 Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.

Sub: Recording of Q2 post Earnings call

In continuation to our intimation dated October 28, 2022, please find below the link of recording of

the post earnings call on the unaudited financials of the company for the quarter ended September

30, 2022:

https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/86HepyKyx9Z4H27hiU1O2mHURefD23vgAzFTZyXpf3 __-eNY8hyfaitfHimPDRjr.GmvaV02kl1oNPuQx?startTime=1666955559000

This is in accordance with Regulation 30 & 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The transcripts of the said meet will be intimated within the prescribed time limit.

Kindly take the above information on record and confirm compliance.

