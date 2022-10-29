Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Intellect Design Arena Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    538835   INE306R01017

INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA LIMITED

(538835)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
500.75 INR   -1.18%
02:29pIntellect Design Arena : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/28Transcript : Intellect Design Arena Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Intellect Design Arena Limited Announces Re-Constitution of Audit and Nomination Remuneration and Compensation Committee
CI
Intellect Design Arena : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/29/2022 | 02:29pm EDT

10/29/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
Intellect / SEC / 2022 - 23

October 29, 2022

1.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Scrip Code :

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla

INTELLECT

Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

2.

The BSE Ltd.

Scrip Code :

1st Floor, New Trade Ring, Rotunda Building, PJ Towers,

538835

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Recording of Q2 post Earnings call

In continuation to our intimation dated October 28, 2022, please find below the link of recording of

the post earnings call on the unaudited financials of the company for the quarter ended September

30, 2022:

https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/86HepyKyx9Z4H27hiU1O2mHURefD23vgAzFTZyXpf3 __-eNY8hyfaitfHimPDRjr.GmvaV02kl1oNPuQx?startTime=1666955559000

This is in accordance with Regulation 30 & 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The transcripts of the said meet will be intimated within the prescribed time limit.

Kindly take the above information on record and confirm compliance.

Yours truly,

for Intellect Design Arena Limited

VUDALI VENKATA NARESH

V V Naresh

Digitally signed by VUDALI VENKATA NARESH

Date: 2022.10.29 21:53:43 +05'30'

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

Disclaimer

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 18:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
