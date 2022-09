Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the sector emerged as a favorite defensive hiding place.

Johnson & Johnson, the health-care conglomerate that recently boosted its share buyback program, rose by more than 1% to come within 3% of the flat line for the year to date.

Intellia Therapeutics reported encouraging early-stage study results for its Crispr gene-editing treatments.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1727ET