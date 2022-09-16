Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:06 2022-09-16 am EDT
68.00 USD   -0.85%
08:56aIntellia Therapeutics, Regeneron Therapeutics Deliver Positive Early-Stage Data on ATTR Amyloidosis Treatment
MT
08:30aINTELLIA THERAPEUTICS : In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in patients with HAE
PU
07:38aINTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intellia Therapeutics : In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in patients with HAE

09/16/2022 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in patients with HAE

Hilary Longhurst1, Lauré M. Fijen2, Karen Lindsay1, Carri Boiselle3, James Butler3, Adele Golden3, David Maag3, Joseph Vogel3, Yuanxin Xu3, and Danny M. Cohn2

1Auckland District Health Board and University of Auckland, New Zealand 2Amsterdam University Medical Centers, University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands 3Intellia Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, U.S.

Session V: Bradykinin Symposium, Berlin, Germany

16 September 2022

Clinical Trial Registration # NCT05120830

This study and medical writing support for this presentation is funded by Intellia Therapeutics

Targeting KLKB1 gene expression for long-term prophylaxis of HAE attacks

Factor XII Factor XIIa

KLKB1 gene

Prekallikrein

Kallikrein

HMW Kininogen B Bradykinin

B

NTLA-2002

Vascular leakage

Knocking out KLKB1 gene

1 is intended to prevent production of kallikrein

2

Reducing kallikrein levels

balances bradykinin production

3

Reducing bradykinin

prevents HAE attacks

Kallikrein is a clinically validated therapeutic target for preventing HAE attacks

HAE, Hereditary Angioedema

2 This presentation includes data for an investigational product not yet approved by regulatory authorities

Adapted from Zuraw BL. Hereditary angioedema. N Engl J Med. 2008;359:1027-1036

Lipid nanoparticle

NTLA-2002 is a novel, investigational CRISPR/Cas9-basedin vivo gene editing therapy

NTLA-2002

Uptake in

Hepatocytes

Complementary

sequence to

CAPILLA RY

KLKB1 gene

Streptococcus

pyogenes (Spy)

Cas9 mRNA

Endosomal release

KLKB1-specific sgRNA

NTLA-2002

LDL receptors

Endocytosis

of LNP

Endosome Cas9-sgRNA ribonucleotide protein

HEPATOCY TE

Target-specific

20-nt sequence

Translation of

Cas9-sgRNA

Cas9 mRNA

Endogenous DNA repair

enters nucleus

through non-homologous

end joining leads to indels

in KLKB1 that prevent

Complementary

production of Kallikrein protein

NUCLEUS

Kallikrein

Noncomplementary

protein

Targeted

DNA editing

3 This presentation includes data for an investigational product not yet approved by regulatory authorities

LNP, Lipid Nanoparticle; sgRNA, Single Guide RNA

NTLA-2002 global Phase 1/2 study design:

Two-part,multi-center study of NTLA-2002 in adults with HAE Types I and II

Today's interim data cover

the first six patients

(Data cut-off: 27 July 2022)

Intervention: Single dose administered via an intravenous (IV) infusion

PRE-TREATMENT REGIMEN

Day -1: Oral dexamethasone 8 mg (or equivalent)

Day 1: IV dexamethasone 10 mg (or equivalent), IV or oral H1 and H2 blocker, C1-INH

PHASE 1 Open-label,single-ascending dose

75 mg (n=3)

25 mg (n=3)

50 mg* (dosing complete)

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES

Evaluate safety & tolerability

OTHER OBJECTIVES

PK, PD, clinical efficacy (attacks)

PHASE 2

Expansion study to confirm recommended dose

Randomized

Dose 1 (n=10)

Placebo Arm (n=5)

Dose 2 (n=10)

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES

Clinical efficacy (attacks through week 16)

OTHER OBJECTIVES

PD, safety & tolerability, PK, QoL

*Minimum of 3 subjects and maximum of 6 patients per cohort

4 This presentation includes data for an investigational product not yet approved by regulatory authoritiesH1, Histamine Receptor 1; H2, Histamine Receptor 2; C1-INH, C1 Esterase Inhibitor; PK, Pharmacokinetics; PD, Pharmacodynamics

Key eligibility criteria (Phase 1)

INCLUSION

  • Documented diagnosis of Type I or Type II HAE
  • At least 3 investigator-confirmed HAE attacks within 90 days prior to screening
  • Access to acute therapies to treat HAE attacks
  • Concurrent therapy with standard-of- care long-term prophylaxis allowed

EXCLUSION

  1. Concomitant use of ecallantide or lanadelumab
  1. Known hypersensitivity or prior infusion- related reaction to LNP components
  1. History of cirrhosis, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C or HIV

5 This presentation includes data for an investigational product not yet approved by regulatory authorities

Disclaimer

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 12:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:56aIntellia Therapeutics, Regeneron Therapeutics Deliver Positive Early-Stage Data on ATTR..
MT
08:30aINTELLIA THERAPEUTICS : In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in patients with HAE
PU
07:38aINTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
07:15aIntellia and Regeneron Announce Initial Data from the Cardiomyopathy Arm of Ongoing Pha..
AQ
07:00aIntellia Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Clinical Data for its Second Systemica..
AQ
09/09Intellia Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Event to Present Interim Clinical Dat..
AQ
09/08Intellia Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Event to Present Interim Clinical Dat..
AQ
09/02Intellia Therapeutics Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation for NTLA-2002 to Treat Hereditar..
MT
09/02Intellia Therapeutics Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for NTLA-2002, an Inves..
AQ
09/01Intellia Therapeutics Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation for NTLA-2002 to Treat Hereditar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -444 M - -
Net cash 2022 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 213 M 5 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 96,3x
EV / Sales 2023 104x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 68,58 $
Average target price 119,29 $
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-42.00%5 213
MODERNA, INC.-46.51%53 148
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.88%38 676
LONZA GROUP AG-36.34%37 458
SEAGEN INC.-8.60%26 063
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.94%25 023