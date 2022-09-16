Intellia Therapeutics : In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in patients with HAE
In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in patients with HAE
Hilary Longhurst1, Lauré M. Fijen2, Karen Lindsay1, Carri Boiselle3, James Butler3, Adele Golden3, David Maag3, Joseph Vogel3, Yuanxin Xu3, and Danny M. Cohn2
1Auckland District Health Board and University of Auckland, New Zealand 2Amsterdam University Medical Centers, University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands 3Intellia Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, U.S.
Session V: Bradykinin Symposium, Berlin, Germany
16 September 2022
Clinical Trial Registration # NCT05120830
Targeting KLKB1 gene expression for long-term prophylaxis of HAE attacks
Factor XII Factor XIIa
KLKB1 gene
Prekallikrein
Kallikrein
HMW Kininogen B Bradykinin
B
NTLA-2002
Vascular leakage
Knocking out KLKB1 gene
1 is intended to prevent production of kallikrein
2
Reducing kallikrein levels
balances bradykinin production
3
Reducing bradykinin
prevents HAE attacks
Kallikrein is a clinically validated therapeutic target for preventing HAE attacks
HAE, Hereditary Angioedema
Adapted from Zuraw BL. Hereditary angioedema. N Engl J Med. 2008;359:1027-1036
Lipid nanoparticle
NTLA-2002 is a novel, investigational CRISPR/Cas9-basedin vivo gene editing therapy
NTLA-2002
Uptake in
Hepatocytes
Complementary
sequence to
CAPILLA RY
KLKB1 gene
Streptococcus
pyogenes (Spy)
Cas9 mRNA
Endosomal release
KLKB1-specific sgRNA
NTLA-2002
LDL receptors
Endocytosis
of LNP
Endosome Cas9-sgRNA ribonucleotide protein
HEPATOCY TE
Target-specific
20-nt sequence
Translation of
Cas9-sgRNA
Cas9 mRNA
Endogenous DNA repair
enters nucleus
through non-homologous
end joining leads to indels
in KLKB1 that prevent
Complementary
production of Kallikrein protein
NUCLEUS
Kallikrein
Noncomplementary
protein
Targeted
DNA editing
LNP, Lipid Nanoparticle; sgRNA, Single Guide RNA
NTLA-2002 global Phase 1/2 study design:
Two-part,multi-center study of NTLA-2002 in adults with HAE Types I and II
Today's interim data cover
the first six patients
(Data cut-off: 27 July 2022)
Intervention: Single dose administered via an intravenous (IV) infusion
PRE-TREATMENT REGIMEN
Day -1: Oral dexamethasone 8 mg (or equivalent)
Day 1: IV dexamethasone 10 mg (or equivalent), IV or oral H1 and H2 blocker, C1-INH
PHASE 1 Open-label,single-ascending dose
75 mg (n=3)
25 mg (n=3)
50 mg* (dosing complete)
PRIMARY OBJECTIVES
Evaluate safety & tolerability
OTHER OBJECTIVES
PK, PD, clinical efficacy (attacks)
PHASE 2
Expansion study to confirm recommended dose
Randomized
Dose 1 (n=10)
Placebo Arm (n=5)
Dose 2 (n=10)
PRIMARY OBJECTIVES
Clinical efficacy (attacks through week 16)
OTHER OBJECTIVES
PD, safety & tolerability, PK, QoL
*Minimum of 3 subjects and maximum of 6 patients per cohort
Key eligibility criteria (Phase 1)
INCLUSION
Documented diagnosis of Type I or Type II HAE
At least 3 investigator-confirmed HAE attacks within 90 days prior to screening
Access to acute therapies to treat HAE attacks
Concurrent therapy with standard-of- care long-term prophylaxis allowed
EXCLUSION
Concomitant use of ecallantide or lanadelumab
Known hypersensitivity or prior infusion- related reaction to LNP components
History of cirrhosis, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C or HIV
