'The selling pressure is feeding on itself:' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sizzling inflation that helped
send 2-year U.S. Treasury yields to fresh 14-year highs
continued to burn some of the winners of the so-called pandemic
bubble Friday.
The ARK Innovation Fund, run by star stock picker
Cathie Wood, dropped 4.3%, helped along by steep declines in top
holdings including Intellia Therapeutics Inc and Block
Inc, the company formerly known as Square.
The fund is now trading nearly 20% below the high it reached
in late August, when investor hopes that the Federal Reserve
would pause in raising interest rates helped the fund surge 40%
from a two-year low reached in May. The fund is down nearly 55%
for the year to date.
Higher yields punish more speculative, unprofitable
companies that Wood tends to invest in by lowering the expected
future value of returns while increasing the cost of capital.
Other speculative assets, including Bitcoin and meme stock
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, fell Friday as well,
with the movie theater operator losing around 5% and Bed Bath &
Beyond Inc tumbling 5.2%.
"Market cycles have their own dynamics and we're currently
in a downdraft where the selling pressure is feeding on itself,"
said Charles Lemonides, head of hedge fund Value Works LLC. "The
valuation that some of these stocks reached during the pandemic
was so outstretched that there has to be more pain ahead of
them."
Higher-than-expected inflation data released on Tuesday has
pushed investors to price in more aggressive rate hikes by the
Fed. Markets are now forecasting a 16% chance that the central
bank will raise benchmark rates by 100 basis points at its
meeting ending Sept. 21, up from a 0% chance one week
ago..
Despite Friday's declines, speculative assets are becoming
more attractive given the likelihood that the Fed will
overtighten financial conditions and be forced to cut rates
early next year as the global economy slides into a recession,
triggered in part by the Fed's aggressive hikes, said Jamie Cox,
managing partner at Harris Financial Group.
"Most of the speculative stocks have dropped more than what
is reasonable given where we think rates will end. You can be a
buyer of many of these stocks," he said
(Reporting by David ; editing by Jonathan Oatis)