  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:35 2022-09-16 pm EDT
63.65 USD   -7.19%
12:20p'THE SELLING PRESSURE IS FEEDING ON ITSELF : ' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms
RE
09:43aIntellia Therapeutics, Regeneron Say Genome Editing Therapy Reduced Protein Concentration in Phase 1 Trial
MT
08:56aIntellia Therapeutics, Regeneron Therapeutics Deliver Positive Early-Stage Data on ATTR Amyloidosis Treatment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

'The selling pressure is feeding on itself:' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms

09/16/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sizzling inflation that helped send 2-year U.S. Treasury yields to fresh 14-year highs continued to burn some of the winners of the so-called pandemic bubble Friday.

The ARK Innovation Fund, run by star stock picker Cathie Wood, dropped 4.3%, helped along by steep declines in top holdings including Intellia Therapeutics Inc and Block Inc, the company formerly known as Square.

The fund is now trading nearly 20% below the high it reached in late August, when investor hopes that the Federal Reserve would pause in raising interest rates helped the fund surge 40% from a two-year low reached in May. The fund is down nearly 55% for the year to date.

Higher yields punish more speculative, unprofitable companies that Wood tends to invest in by lowering the expected future value of returns while increasing the cost of capital.

Other speculative assets, including Bitcoin and meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, fell Friday as well, with the movie theater operator losing around 5% and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc tumbling 5.2%.

"Market cycles have their own dynamics and we're currently in a downdraft where the selling pressure is feeding on itself," said Charles Lemonides, head of hedge fund Value Works LLC. "The valuation that some of these stocks reached during the pandemic was so outstretched that there has to be more pain ahead of them."

Higher-than-expected inflation data released on Tuesday has pushed investors to price in more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. Markets are now forecasting a 16% chance that the central bank will raise benchmark rates by 100 basis points at its meeting ending Sept. 21, up from a 0% chance one week ago..

Despite Friday's declines, speculative assets are becoming more attractive given the likelihood that the Fed will overtighten financial conditions and be forced to cut rates early next year as the global economy slides into a recession, triggered in part by the Fed's aggressive hikes, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

"Most of the speculative stocks have dropped more than what is reasonable given where we think rates will end. You can be a buyer of many of these stocks," he said (Reporting by David ; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARK INNOVATION ETF ACC - USD -4.65% 42.67 Delayed Quote.-52.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.6698 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -6.48% 8.23 Delayed Quote.-39.71%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.62% 19736.1 End-of-day quote.-53.05%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.48% 19731.7 End-of-day quote.-58.67%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.44% 1.14021 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.7526 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.00053 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012554 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. -6.05% 64.645 Delayed Quote.-42.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.42% 0.5979 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
Analyst Recommendations on INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -444 M - -
Net cash 2022 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 213 M 5 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 96,3x
EV / Sales 2023 104x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 68,58 $
Average target price 119,29 $
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-42.00%5 213
MODERNA, INC.-46.51%53 148
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.88%38 676
LONZA GROUP AG-36.34%37 458
SEAGEN INC.-8.60%26 063
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.94%25 023