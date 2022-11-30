City of Charleston Partners with Intellicheck to Equip King Street Area Businesses with ID Scanning App to Address Underage Drinking

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), and the city of Charleston today announced the launch of a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The six-month pilot will allow up to 31 King Street area bars and restaurants to use Intellicheck’s identity verification mobile technology application. Intellicheck’s ID verification technology has proven to be more than 99% accurate in authenticating IDs in under a second using existing mobile devices or point-of-sale scanners.

The program is being underwritten by the city of Charleston and Explore Charleston with Intellicheck contributing the state-of-the-art technology solution at a sharply reduced cost. Participating area businesses will use the same tool currently being used by the city of Charleston Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, in addition to other law enforcement agencies across the country. The goal of the program is to eliminate underage drinking in the King Street area.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg: “As mayor, I'd like to thank Intellicheck, Explore Charleston and all the participating local businesses. This is a remarkably promising initiative, and a powerful example of what we can achieve when we work in partnership with our residents and small business owners to help keep our city safe.”

Charleston City Councilmember Mike Seekings: “We've looked into several options to help our King Street bars and restaurants meet the fake ID challenge, and Intellicheck was clearly the winner. This is a proven-effective technology, and I'm proud that Charleston is leading the way with this pilot program to make it available to our local businesses.”

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds: “Putting a stop to underage drinking is a critical component of our larger King Street safety plan. Like SLED and many other law enforcement agencies, CPD already uses the Intellicheck system, and I look forward to working with our area businesses to put these scanners in the hands of the bar and restaurant employees who need them most.”

El Jefe owner Roy Neal: “Preventing underage drinking is a shared responsibility. And thanks to this program, our local small business owners will soon be able to play a major role in keeping our kids, and our streets, safe.”

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the partnership provides a dynamic solution to the problems caused by the use of high-tech fake IDs. Lewis explained fake IDs have become so sophisticated that even the most seasoned law enforcement officers cannot distinguish them from a legitimate ID with a visual inspection. “These high-tech fake IDs are widely available at little cost on the web and it’s a daunting problem for law enforcement agencies because a large number of these fake IDs are coming from China. It’s like whack-a-mole. As soon as they shut down a major provider, they pop back up with a slightly different name and web address. This partnership is a unifying force that provides an effective solution to the challenges driven by fake IDs,” said Lewis.

Twenty-four businesses have committed to participating in the program thus far. The partnership officially kicks off on December 5.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

