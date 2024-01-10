Official INTELLICHECK, INC. press release

Report Provides Key Insight on How and Where ID Validation Is Used

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, today announced it demonstrated unparalleled identity validation technology performance accuracy in research conducted by independent international fraud consulting company Greenway Solutions. The research report also provided important industry insight into how and where identity validation is used and the role of identity validation across the customer life cycle. Greenway Solutions independent testing of Intellicheck technology’s ability to detect fake IDs demonstrated 100% accuracy.

Greenway Solutions research also yielded some valuable industry insight on where, how, and when identity validation technology is used. The report revealed that identity validation technology has a definitive impact on fraudster perception and behavior. The presence of identity validation technology was to deter fraudsters, causing them to abandon the application process when faced with stringent validation requirements. Fraudsters remain vigilant and will continuously test the process in place looking for workarounds. The research findings also detailed the importance of the role Identity validation plays across the customer life cycle and its usage as part of a multi-layer strategy.

Customers told interviewers that Intellicheck's identity validation technology not only enhances security but also allows businesses to take calculated risks to foster growth. Intellicheck technology’s rapid response time and high effectiveness rate in identifying genuine documents and fakes were highlighted as major factors in choosing Intellicheck. In addition, Intellicheck technology solution's ease of use, speed of deployment, and flexibility to customize application integration were significant advantages cited by customers.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis says the findings underscore the effectiveness and value of Intellicheck’s state-of-the-art technology solutions. "We are thrilled to receive such positive feedback and validation from an independent entity. Our commitment to providing top-notch identity validation solutions is reflected in the outstanding results of the independent clients interviews and technology tests," said Lewis.

Get a copy of the Greenway Solutions research report at https://www.intellicheck.com/greenway/.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. These include financial services, social media, automotive, insurance, law enforcement and identity access management. Intellicheck’s services are used by many of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers, at more than 30,000 retail locations, two of the major social media companies, and more than half of the state-level law enforcement agencies in the U.S.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, retail commerce businesses, and law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110179496/en/