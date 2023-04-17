Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Intellicheck, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IDN   US45817G2012

INTELLICHECK, INC.

(IDN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-04-14 pm EDT
2.420 USD   -0.41%
08:48aIntellicheck : 2023 Proxy Card
PU
08:48aIntellicheck : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
04/12Intellicheck Achieves GDPR Certification Underscoring the Company's Ongoing Commitment to Data Privacy and Security
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellicheck : 2023 Proxy Card

04/17/2023 | 08:48am EDT
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE TODAY.

Vote by Internet -QUICK EASY

IMMEDIATE - 24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week or by Mail

INTELLICHECK, INC.

PLEASE DO NOT RETURN THE PROXY CARD

IF YOU ARE VOTING ELECTRONICALLY.

Your Internet vote authorizes the named proxies to vote your shares in the same manner as if you marked, signed and returned your proxy card. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 9, 2023.

INTERNET/MOBILE -

www.cstproxyvote.com

Use the Internet to vote your proxy. Have your proxy card available when you access the above website. Follow the prompts to vote your shares.

Vote at the Meeting -

If you plan to attend the virtual online annual meeting, you will need your 12 digit control number to vote electronically at the annual meeting. To attend:

https://www.cstproxy.com/intellicheck/2023

MAIL - Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided.

FOLD HERE • DO NOT SEPARATE • INSERT IN ENVELOPE PROVIDED

PROXY

THE SHARES REPRESENTED BY THIS PROXY WILL BE VOTED IN THE MANNER DIRECTED. PROXIES THAT ARE SIGNED AND RETURNED BUT DO NOT INCLUDE VOTING INSTRUCTIONS WILL BE VOTED "FOR" THE APPROVAL OF THE APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS AND WILL NOT BE VOTED WITH RESPECT TO THE ELECTION OF THE NOMINATED DIRECTORS, OR THE ADVISORY VOTES REGARDING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION AND THE FREQUENCY OF SUCH VOTES.

Please mark

your votes

like this

X

1. Election of Directors

Nominees:

  1. Dondi Black
  2. Gregory Braca
  3. Jack A. Davis
  4. William P. Georges
  5. Dylan Glenn
  6. Bryan Lewis
  7. Guy L. Smith
  8. David E. Ullman

WITHHOLD

AUTHORITY

FOR all

to vote (except as

Nominees

marked to the

listed to the

contrary for all nominees

left

listed to the left)

3.

Advisory vote

to

approve the

FOR AGAINST

ABSTAIN

compensation

of

our

named

executive officers.

4.

Advisory vote to approve the 3 Years 2 Years 1 Year

Abstain

frequency of

future

advisory

votes to approve of executive compensation.

(INSTRUCTION: To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee strike a line through the nominee's name in the list above)

2. Ratify the appointment of FORVIS, LLP as

FOR

AGAINST ABSTAIN

CONTROL NUMBER

the Company's Independent Registered

Public Accounting Firm for the fiscal year

ending December 31, 2023.

Signature________________________________ Signature, if held jointly___________________________________ Date__________, 2023.

Note: Signature(s) should conform to names as registered. For jointly owned shares, each owner should sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, trustee, guardian or officer of a corporation, please give full title of a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held May 10, 2023

The Proxy Statement and our 2022 Annual Report on

Form 10-K are available at

https://www.cstproxy.com/intellicheck/2023

FOLD HERE • DO NOT SEPARATE • INSERT IN ENVELOPE PROVIDED

PROXY

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

INTELLICHECK, INC.

200 BROADHOLLOW ROAD, SUITE 207

MELVILLE, NY 11747

The undersigned hereby appoints Bryan Lewis and Jeffrey Ishmael, and each of them with full power to act without the other, as proxies, to represent the undersigned at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Intellicheck, Inc. (the "Company") to be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time via webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/intellicheck/2023 and at any adjournments thereof, and to vote the shares of Common Stock of the Company the undersigned would be entitled to vote if personally present, as indicated on the other side.

(Continued, and to be marked, dated and signed, on the other side)

Disclaimer

IntelliCheck Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
