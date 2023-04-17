Intellicheck : 2023 Proxy Statement

To the Stockholders of INTELLICHECK, INC. Re: 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Dear Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend Intellicheck, Inc.'s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders being held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This year's annual meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of stockholders, which will be conducted via live webcast. You will be able to attend the annual meeting of stockholders online by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/intellicheck/2023. You also will be able to vote your shares electronically at the annual meeting. The formal notice of the meeting follows on the next page. Details regarding how to attend the meeting online and the business to be conducted at the annual meeting are more fully described in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement. Please vote, sign, and return the enclosed proxy card as soon as possible, whether or not you plan to attend the meeting. Your vote is important. Sincerely yours, /s/ Guy L. Smith Guy L. Smith Chairman of the Board Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN) 516.992.1900 www.intellicheck.com 200 Broadhollow Road, Suite 207, Melville, NY 11747

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD MAY 10, 2023 To the Stockholders of INTELLICHECK, INC. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of INTELLICHECK, INC. (the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, will be held Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, via webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/intellicheck/2023, for the following purposes: To elect eight directors to serve for a one-year term or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; To ratify the appointment of FORVIS, LLP as the Company's independent public accountants for the 2023 fiscal year; Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers; Advisory vote to approve the frequency of future advisory votes to approve of executive compensation; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 13, 2023, as the record date for the meeting and only record holders of shares of the Company's common stock at that time will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy will be mailed on or about April 18, 2023. By Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Jeffrey Ishmael Jeffrey Ishmael Chief Financial Officer Melville, NY April 14, 2023 IMPORTANT IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND THE VIRTUAL MEETING, IT IS REQUESTED THAT YOU INDICATE YOUR VOTE ON THE ISSUES INCLUDED ON THE ENCLOSED PROXY AND DATE, SIGN AND MAIL IT IN THE ENCLOSED SELF-ADDRESSED ENVELOPE WHICH REQUIRES NO POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING HELD ON MAY 10, 2023: The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and the Annual Report to Stockholders are available on the following website: https://intellicheck.com/investors

INTELLICHECK, INC. 200 Broadhollow Road, Suite 207 Melville, NY 11747 PROXY STATEMENT for ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS to be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023 SOLICITATION OF PROXY The accompanying proxy is solicited on behalf of the board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of Intellicheck, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Intellicheck" or the "Company"), for use at the annual meeting of stockholders of the Company (the "Annual Meeting") to be held at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 via webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/intellicheck/2023. This proxy statement contains information about the matters to be considered at the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting. In addition to mail, proxies may be solicited by personal interview, telephone or telegraph by our officers and regular employees, without additional compensation. We will bear the cost of solicitation of proxies. Brokerage houses, banks and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries will be reimbursed for out-of-pocket and reasonable expenses incurred in forwarding proxies and proxy statements. The Board of Directors has set March 13, 2023, as the record date (the "Record Date") to determine those holders of record of common stock, par value $0.001 ("Common Stock") who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at the Annual Meeting. Each share of Common Stock entitles its owner to one vote. On the Record Date, there were 19,035,791 shares of Common Stock outstanding. On or about April 18, 2023, this Proxy Statement, and the proxy card (the "Proxy Card" or "Proxy") are being mailed to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2023. ABOUT THE MEETING What is being considered at the meeting? You will be voting on the following: The election of eight directors, each to serve until the next annual meeting;

The ratification of the appointment of FORVIS, LLP, as our independent public accountants for the 2023 fiscal year;

Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers; and

Advisory vote to approve the frequency of future advisory votes to approve of executive compensation. Who is entitled to vote at the meeting? You may vote if you owned Common Stock as of the close of business on March 13, 2023. Each share of Common Stock is entitled to one vote. How many votes must be present to hold the meeting? Your shares are counted as present at the meeting if you attend the meeting and vote in person or if you properly return a Proxy by mail. To conduct our meeting, a majority of the combined voting power of our Common Stock as of March 13, 2023, must be present at the meeting. This is referred to as a quorum. On March 13, 2023, there were 19,035,791 outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote. How do I attend the annual meeting, and will I be able to ask questions? The annual meeting will be conducted virtually over the Internet. As a stockholder you will need your Control Number to join the meeting. You can obtain your Control Number from the Notice or Proxy card you received from Continental Stock Transfer. If you hold your position through a bank or broker and would like to join the meeting you will need to contact Continental Stock Transfer at 917-262-2373, or proxy@continentalstock.com to obtain a Control Number. Any stockholder may attend, listen & vote during the virtual meeting. 1

How do I vote? You can vote in two ways: by attending the meeting by visiting the website https://www.cstproxy.com/intellicheck/2023

by completing, signing and returning the enclosed Proxy Card. Can I change my mind after I submit my Proxy? Yes, you may change your mind at any time before a vote is taken at the meeting. You can do this by (1) signing another Proxy with a later date and submitting it in the same manner as the prior Proxy was submitted; (2) if you hold your shares in your name, voting again at the meeting; or (3) if you hold your shares in street name, arranging with your broker to vote your shares at the annual meeting. What if I return my Proxy Card but do not include voting instructions? Proxies that are signed and returned but do not include voting instructions will be voted FOR the approval of the appointment of our independent public accountants and will not be voted with respect to the election of the nominated directors, or the advisory votes regarding executive compensation and the frequency of such votes. What does it mean if I receive more than one Proxy Card? It means that you have multiple accounts with brokers and/or our transfer agent. Please vote all these shares. We recommend that you contact your broker and/or our transfer agent to consolidate as many accounts as possible under the same name and address. Our transfer agent is Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company. The transfer agent's telephone number is (212) 509-4000. Will my shares be voted if I do not provide my Proxy? If you hold your shares directly in your own name, they will not be voted if you do not provide a Proxy. Your shares may be voted under certain circumstances if they are held in the name of a brokerage firm. Brokerage firms generally have the authority to vote customers' unvoted shares on certain "routine" matters, including approval of the appointment of independent public accountants. When a brokerage firm votes its customer's unvoted shares, these shares are counted for purposes of establishing a quorum. At our meeting, these shares will be counted as voted by the brokerage firm in the approval of the appointment of our independent public accountants. What vote is required to approve each item? The affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast at the annual meeting is required for approval of the election of directors. The ratification of the appointment of our independent public accountants will be approved upon the affirmative vote of the majority of the votes cast at the annual meeting. The advisory vote to approve executive compensation will be approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, upon the affirmative vote of the majority of the votes cast at the annual meeting. The advisory vote on frequency of approval of executive compensation will be determined, on a non-binding, advisory basis, by the option (one year, two years, or three years) that receives the most votes. Do we currently have, or do we intend to submit for stockholder approval, any anti-takeover device? Our Certificate of Incorporation, Bylaws and other corporate documents do not contain any provisions that contain material anti-takeover aspects. We have no plans or proposals to submit any other amendments to the Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws, or other measures in the future that have anti-takeover effects. 2