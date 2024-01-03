Official INTELLICHECK, INC. press release

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, today announced that CEO Bryan Lewis has been invited to give a brief follow up presentation at the virtual Emerging Growth Conference 66 on January 11, 2024. Lewis previously presented on December 7, 2023.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis will be presenting at the conference on January 11 from 3:40 to 3:50 p.m. ET. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Lewis. Individual and institutional investors as well as equity analysts are invited to attend the real-time presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference 66.

If time allows following his presentation, CEO Lewis will be available for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Lewis will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register to ensure that you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released Here is the link to register: http://tinyurl.com/msxn875m.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link to the webcast will be made available shortly after the event. It will also be available on the Intellicheck website at https://tinyurl.com/47cpcreh.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, retail commerce businesses, and law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103061412/en/