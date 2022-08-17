Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis to be Featured in Fireside Chat at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis will be the featured participant in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit on Monday, August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. MT.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Intellicheck’s Investor Relations website under presentations at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. It will be available for on-demand replay shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for fraud prevention, KYC, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-scale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

