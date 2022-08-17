Log in
    IDN   US45817G2012

INTELLICHECK, INC.

(IDN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
2.410 USD   -0.41%
08:14aIntellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis to be Featured in Fireside Chat at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit
BU
08/15INTELLICHECK, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (All dollar amounts are rounded to thousands, except shares and per share data) (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/15INTELLICHECK : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
Summary

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis to be Featured in Fireside Chat at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis will be the featured participant in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit on Monday, August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. MT.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Intellicheck’s Investor Relations website under presentations at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. It will be available for on-demand replay shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.

About Intellicheck
Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for fraud prevention, KYC, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-scale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


All news about INTELLICHECK, INC.
08:14aIntellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis to be Featured in Fireside Chat at the D.A. Davidson Big S..
BU
08/15INTELLICHECK, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/15INTELLICHECK : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
08/12INTELLICHECK : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/12INTELLICHECK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12Intellicheck, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
08/12DA Davidson Adjusts Intellicheck Price Target to $5 From $4, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Intellicheck, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11Earnings Flash (IDN) INTELLICHECK Reports Q2 Loss $-0.06, vs. Street Est of $-0.04
MT
08/11Earnings Flash (IDN) INTELLICHECK Posts Q2 Revenue $4M, vs. Street Est of $3.86M
MT
Analyst Recommendations on INTELLICHECK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,38 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,6 M 45,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,9%
Technical analysis trends INTELLICHECK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,41 $
Average target price 3,88 $
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garrett Gafke President
Jeffrey Ishmael Chief Financial Officer
Guy L. Smith Chairman
Russell T. Embry Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLICHECK, INC.-47.84%46
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.97%2 183 000
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.11%73 766
SYNOPSYS INC.4.66%58 996
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.28%57 158
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.37%52 756