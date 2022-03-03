Log in
    IDN   US45817G2012

INTELLICHECK, INC.

(IDN)
Intellicheck Introduces the Future of Identity With the Launch of Platform 2.0

03/03/2022 | 09:13am EST
Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation, today announced the launch of Platform 2.0. Platform 2.0 is the fastest and easiest way to globally validate digital and physical documents and IDs. The platform enriches identity verification providing a foundation to deliver certainty that someone is not only who they say they are, but also someone you want to do business with.

In addition to Intellicheck’s existing document validation, facial recognition, and device fingerprinting, Platform 2.0.’s heightened capabilities now include acceptance for digital and physical domestic and international documents including drivers’ licenses, passports, and national ID cards. The platform’s flexible capabilities will be continuously enhanced with new signals in response to customer needs and requests.

“Never has the need been greater for omnichannel digital and physical identity verification technology solutions to address the risks and challenges facing worldwide businesses from spiraling incidents of identity fraud that know no borders. With the rollout of Platform 2.0, we are transforming identity validation,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

“These are not nice to have solutions. These are must have solutions. Our clients are confident in our innovative best-in-breed solutions and that’s why many of our major clients are in production or currently integrating our enriched services,” Lewis concluded.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions for fintechs and financial services companies including more than 7 of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers using Intellicheck’s flexible technology through point-of-sale scanners at brick-and-mortar locations as well as online through a browser or mobile devices. The company’s frictionless solutions are also in use at BNPL providers, more than 30,000 retail locations, and multiple law enforcement and state agencies including twenty-four at the state level. The company’s easy-to-deploy solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Portal that can be up and running in under an hour.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-scale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


