Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, today announced that Senior Vice President of Sales Chris Meyer will be presenting a Techtalk at Fintech Meetup on March 5 at 5:40 p.m. PST in the Exhibit Hall at the Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas.

Meyer will provide key information on growing customer onboarding in his Techtalk, Next Gen Fraud Prevention Increases Conversation Rates By 20%.

Fintech Meetup brings together more than 4,000 leaders from fintech, banking, payments, and lending to discuss, shape and create the future of fintech. The Fintech Meetup agenda is designed to focus on the biggest issues, challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. These include financial services, social media, automotive, insurance, law enforcement and identity access management. Intellicheck’s services are used by many of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers, more than 30,000 retail locations, two of the major social media companies, and more than half of the state-level law enforcement agencies in the US.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

