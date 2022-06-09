Log in
    IDN   US45817G2012

INTELLICHECK, INC.

(IDN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
1.670 USD   -1.18%
04:11pIntellicheck To Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, June 13, 2022
BU
05/31INTELLICHECK : Receives Notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market Relating to Delinquent Filing of 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05/31Intellicheck Gets Noncompliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
Intellicheck To Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, June 13, 2022

06/09/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, intends to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, June 13, 2022 after the close of the U.S. stock markets.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, June 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13730249. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13730249. The replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until June 20, 2022.

About Intellicheck
Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,7 M 31,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,69 $
Average target price 6,38 $
Spread / Average Target 277%
Managers and Directors
Bryan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garrett Gafke President
Jeffrey Ishmael Chief Financial Officer
Guy L. Smith Chairman
Russell T. Embry Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
