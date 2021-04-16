Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intellicheck, Inc.    IDN

INTELLICHECK, INC.

(IDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellicheck : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

04/16/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PT

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification verification and authentication solutions, intends to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on May 4, 2021 after the close of the U.S. stock markets.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call on May 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13718955. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13718955. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until May 18, 2021.

About Intellicheck Nasdaq: IDN

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTELLICHECK, INC.
08:14aINTELLICHECK  : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021
BU
04/15INTELLICHECK  : Announces Appointments of Senior Vice President Sales and Vice P..
BU
04/02INTELLICHECK  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/31INTELLICHECK  : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
03/31INTELLICHECK  : CEO Bryan Lewis with Newsradio WTKS on fake ID use and underage ..
PU
03/30INTELLICHECK  : Appoints Garrett Gafke as President
MT
03/30INTELLICHECK  : CEO Bryan Lewis Announces Appointment of New President
BU
03/29INTELLICHECK  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
03/28INTELLICHECK  : 2021 Updated Proxy Card
PU
03/25INTELLICHECK, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,5 M - -
Net income 2021 3,88 M - -
Net cash 2021 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart INTELLICHECK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intellicheck, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLICHECK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,83 $
Last Close Price 8,14 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bryan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garrett V. Gafke President
Bill Joe White COO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Guy L. Smith Chairman
Russell T. Embry Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLICHECK, INC.-28.63%151
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.91%1 957 205
SEA LIMITED23.37%128 034
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.46%97 625
DASSAULT SYSTèMES SE15.11%59 814
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC2.25%59 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ