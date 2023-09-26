Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that COO/CFO Jeff Ishmael will present at the LD Micro 16th annual Main Event conference taking place on October 4th, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The presentation will begin at 4:30 pm ET on Wednesday October 4th, 2023. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at Investors - Intellicheck. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on the same day.

For more information on Intellicheck and our industry-leading technology solutions, visit us on the web.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926339208/en/