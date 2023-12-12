Official INTELLICHECK, INC. press release

Leading Technology Platform for Omnichannel Financing Speeds Good Customer Onboarding with Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation, today announced Versatile Credit has integrated Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) into their preeminent omnichannel lending platform. Versatile Credit is the premier credit aggregation and customer acquisition tool for merchants and lenders.

Intellicheck’s identity validation solution gives Versatile Credit merchants the ability to extend credit with confidence, allowing them to quickly onboard new customers. It assures merchants are able to provide good customers with a frictionless experience, validating customer identity documents in less than a second with proven accuracy. This solution also pre-fills the application, streamlining the process and further enhancing the customer experience. Because of the technology’s exceptional accuracy, Versatile Credit merchants may further benefit from the 20 to 40 percent reduction in false negatives, which means higher conversion rates and more customers.

Versatile Credit President and COO Vicki Turjan said the strategic partnership between Versatile Credit and Intellicheck illustrates the power of collaboration in creating efficient and secure experiences for both merchants and consumers. "Through this integration with Intellicheck, we’re bringing a new level of security and personalization to our merchants. The addition of Intellicheck's advanced identity validation will help our merchants reduce fraud while elevating the overall application experience."

Versatile Credit serves a diverse range of markets, including jewelry, furniture, flooring, automotive, electronics, and elective medical, empowering merchants to extend seamless, self-service financing applications to their shoppers both in-store and online. Versatile's platform is adaptable across multiple devices including kiosks, tablets, PCs, and consumer mobile devices, and is custom-tailored to match each retailer's unique brand and sales process, creating a personalized shopping experience and streamlining processes for customers and associates.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said Versatile Credit is providing their merchants with the cutting-edge tools that will support their growth. “Versatile Credit’s merchants can build their customer base with confidence while providing an unsurpassed customer experience featuring ease of use and a speedy response to credit requests. Giving merchants a rapid and easy-to-use tool to onboard new clients while virtually eliminating fraud has a direct impact on bottom line results.”

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. These include financial services, social media, automotive, insurance, law enforcement and identity access management. Intellicheck’s services are used by seven of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers, in use at more than 30,000 retail locations, two of the major social media companies, and more than half of the state-level law enforcement agencies in the US.

Versatile Credit, driven by its commitment to empower merchants with a suite of financing options and tools, is continuously building and pursuing strategic partnerships to amplify its offerings. The company is revolutionizing the way merchants offer consumer financing and constantly improving the platform to offer more benefits for merchants and their shoppers. Versatile Credit leverages its extensive subject matter expertise to customize deployments and work alongside retailers and lenders to deploy innovative and successful financing experiences. With a network of more than 35 financing partners, including prime, near prime and no credit required providers, Versatile enables retailers to address customers throughout the FICO spectrum.

About Versatile Credit

Privately held, Versatile Credit offers a technology platform that enables retailers to build a financing program with leading lending providers, innovative financing solutions and engaging customer experiences -- leading to more finance applications, more approvals, and more sales. For more information about Versatile Credit, visit versatilecredit.com.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

