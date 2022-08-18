Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. IntelliEPI Inc. (Cayman)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4971   KYG480071011

INTELLIEPI INC. (CAYMAN)

(4971)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-16
71.70 TWD   -0.28%
03:04aINTELLIEPI CAYMAN : online investor conference
PU
08/08INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : is invited to attend the Industry Forum
PU
07/11INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : Record date for dividend distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IntelliEPI Cayman : online investor conference

08/18/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IntelliEPI Inc.?]Cayman?^
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 14:55:41
Subject 
 IntelliEPI online investor conference
Date of events 2022/08/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1430pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:2022 Q2 review
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
For Register information, please contact
Hua Nan Securities, Ms. Chiu
8570@entrust.com.tw
2545-6888 # 8968

Disclaimer

IntelliEPI Inc. (Cayman) published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTELLIEPI INC. (CAYMAN)
03:04aINTELLIEPI CAYMAN : online investor conference
PU
08/08INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : is invited to attend the Industry Forum
PU
07/11INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : Record date for dividend distribution
PU
07/11IntelliEPI Inc. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on October 28, 2022
CI
06/29INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : Resolutions on annual general shareholders meeting
PU
06/22INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : is invited to attend the Industry Forum
PU
06/07INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : Amendment on 2021 shareholders annual report
PU
06/06INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : Amendment on 2021 shareholders annual report
PU
05/11IntelliEPI Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28INTELLIEPI CAYMAN : is invited to attend the Industry Forum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 940 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 618 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart INTELLIEPI INC. (CAYMAN)
Duration : Period :
IntelliEPI Inc. (Cayman) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLIEPI INC. (CAYMAN)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 71,70 TWD
Average target price 74,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
Managers and Directors
Yung-Chung Kao Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Chen Independent Director
Ta Cheng Chang Independent Director
Norman Cheng Independent Director
K. M. Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIEPI INC. (CAYMAN)0.42%87
MEDIATEK INC.-40.92%37 446
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.53%21 106
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-29.88%17 853
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-20.29%10 937
SILERGY CORP.-48.98%8 070