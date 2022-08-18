IntelliEPI Cayman : online investor conference

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1430pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:2022 Q2 review
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
For Register information, please contact
Hua Nan Securities, Ms. Chiu
8570@entrust.com.tw
2545-6888 # 8968
IntelliEPI Inc. (Cayman) published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.