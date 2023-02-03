Advanced search
    IQMD   US45828D1063

INTELLIGENT MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP.

(IQMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:29 2023-02-03 pm EST
10.21 USD   -0.10%
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
BU
INTELLIGENT MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

02/03/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IQMD) (the “Company”) announced today that it has postponed the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time until February 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The postponed Special Meeting will be completely virtual, and stockholders will be able to attend the special meeting online, vote and submit questions by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/iqmdspac/2023. There will be no change in the record date as a result of this postponement or the date by which stockholders must have elected to redeem their public shares, and proxies tendered prior to the postponed date will not need to be voted again.

Stockholders may elect to redeem their public shares for a pro-rata portion of the funds held in the Trust Account, by no later than February 6, 2023, by tendering their shares either by delivering their share certificates to the transfer agent or by delivering their shares electronically using the Depository Trust Company’s DWAC (Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian) system. If you hold your shares in street name, you will need to instruct your bank, broker or other nominee to withdraw the shares from your account in order to exercise your redemption rights.

The Company’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the proxy statement. Stockholders are also able to obtain copies of the proxy statement and other relevant materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), without charge, at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to the Company’s proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC, at (800) 662-5200 (toll free), or brokers and banks may call collect (203) 658-9400 You may contact Morrow Sodali by email at OLIT@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 14,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart INTELLIGENT MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Simon Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Jack D. Hidary Chairman
Joseph Louis Schocken Independent Director
Patience Marime-Ball Independent Director
Kavita K. Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIGENT MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP.-0.58%264
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.58%63 114
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED7.58%24 612
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.69%12 634
HAL TRUST5.67%12 282
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-14.87%9 787