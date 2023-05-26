Intelligent Ultrasound COO Ian Whittaker steps down after seven years

(Alliance News) - Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC on Friday said that its Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer Ian Whittaker plans to step down, after seven years in the role.

Whittaker will step down as COO on December 31, but will remain with the artificial intelligence ultrasound software firm in a part time capacity to assist on projects.

He joined Cardiff, Wales-based Intelligent Ultrasound in August 2016, following the acquisition of Inventive Medical Ltd.

Intelligent Ultrasound did not say if it would appoint a successor.

"The board extends its thanks to Ian for his commitment and invaluable contribution to significantly growing the simulation revenue and profitability over the last seven years and wishes him continued success in his business and personal endeavours," Intelligent Ultrasound said

Shares in Intelligent Ultrasound were flat at 11.10 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.