  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MED   GB00BN791Q39

INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC

(MED)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
11.25 GBX    0.00%
05:36aIntelligent Ultrasound COO Ian Whittaker steps down after seven years
AN
05:28aIntelligent Ultrasound Group COO to Step Down in December
MT
04/20Intelligent Ultrasound annual revenue up; loss narrows
AN
Intelligent Ultrasound COO Ian Whittaker steps down after seven years

05/26/2023 | 05:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC on Friday said that its Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer Ian Whittaker plans to step down, after seven years in the role.

Whittaker will step down as COO on December 31, but will remain with the artificial intelligence ultrasound software firm in a part time capacity to assist on projects.

He joined Cardiff, Wales-based Intelligent Ultrasound in August 2016, following the acquisition of Inventive Medical Ltd.

Intelligent Ultrasound did not say if it would appoint a successor.

"The board extends its thanks to Ian for his commitment and invaluable contribution to significantly growing the simulation revenue and profitability over the last seven years and wishes him continued success in his business and personal endeavours," Intelligent Ultrasound said

Shares in Intelligent Ultrasound were flat at 11.10 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 9,99 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2022 -3,17 M -3,90 M -3,90 M
Net cash 2022 1,80 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,8 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,25 GBX
Average target price 27,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Arthur Gall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helen Mary Kinsey Jones CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Riccardo Pigliucci Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Sleep Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kathryn Jenner Head-Simulation Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC38.04%45
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-6.11%4 621
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.22%4 045
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION62.52%1 273
AFYA LIMITED-18.69%1 142
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.54%996
