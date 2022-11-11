Intelligent Ultrasound : Jupiter Circular Nov 2022 11/11/2022 | 08:42am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this Document or as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal ﬁnancial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) if you are resident in the United Kingdom or from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser if you are resident in a territory outside the United Kingdom. The whole of this Document should be read. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Existing Ordinary Shares, please immediately forward this Document, together with the accompanying Form of Proxy as soon as possible, to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. However, these documents should not be forwarded into a Restricted Jurisdiction or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction in violation of local securities laws. If you have sold only part of your holding of Existing Ordinary Shares, please contact your stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected immediately. The distribution of this Document and/or any accompanying documents into a jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law or regulation and therefore should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa or the United States, nor in or into any other jurisdiction where to do so would breach any applicable law or regulation. The Placing Shares shall only be available to qualiﬁed investors for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules or otherwise in circumstances not resulting in an offer of transferable securities to the public under section 102B of FSMA. The Placing does not constitute an offer to the public requiring an approved prospectus under section 85 of FSMA and accordingly this Document does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom ("FCA") pursuant to sections 73A(1) and (4) of FSMA and has not been pre-approved by the FCA pursuant to sections 85 and 87 of FSMA, the London Stock Exchange, any securities commission or any other authority or regulatory body. In addition, this Document does not constitute an admission document drawn up in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies. The Company and the Directors, whose names are set out on page [6], accept responsibility, both collectively and individually, for the information contained in this Document. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this Document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (Incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered no. 09028611) Proposed Placing and Subscription of 56,216,220 new Ordinary Shares at 9.25 pence per share and Notice of General Meeting Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out in Part I of this Document and which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below. Notice of a General Meeting of the Company, to be held at Floor 6A, Hodge House, St Mary Street, Cardiff, CF10 1DY, at 11.00 a.m. on 30 November 2022, is set out at the end of this Document. To be valid, the accompanying Form of Proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting should be completed, signed and returned as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to reach the Company's registrars, Link Group, by not later than 11.00 a.m. on 28 November 2022 (or, in the case of an adjourned meeting, no later than 48 hours (excluding non-Business Days) before the time of such meeting, excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day). The Existing Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on AIM. Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected, subject to, inter alia, the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting, (i) the EIS/VCT Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM and that dealings in the EIS/VCT Placing Shares is expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 1 December 2022, and (ii) the General Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM and that dealings in the General Shares is expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 December 2022. The New Shares will, when issued at each of the First Admission and the Second Admission, rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on the Ordinary Shares and otherwise rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares. AIM is a market designed primarily for emerging or smaller companies to which a higher investment risk tends to be attached than to larger or more established companies. AIM securities are not admitted to the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA. A prospective investor should be aware of the risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after careful consideration and, if appropriate, consultation with an independent ﬁnancial adviser. Neither the London Stock Exchange nor the FCA has examined or approved the contents of this document. The AIM Rules for Companies are less demanding than those of the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA. It is emphasised that no application is being made for admission of the Existing Ordinary Shares or the New Shares to the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA. Cenkos Securities, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as nominated adviser and broker to the Company in connection with the Fundraising and Admission. Persons receiving this Document should note that Cenkos Securities will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to customers of Cenkos Securities or for advising any other person on the arrangements described in this Document. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made by Cenkos Securities as to any of the contents of this Document and Cenkos Securities has not authorised the contents of, or any part of, this Document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Cenkos Securities plc for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this Document or for the omission of any information. Cenkos Securities, as nominated adviser and broker to the Company, owes certain responsibilities to the London Stock Exchange which are not owed to the Company or the Directors. This Document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to subscribe for, or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy New Shares to any person in any jurisdiction to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. In particular, this Document must not be taken, transmitted, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in, or into, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the Republic South Africa, Japan or New Zealand or transmitted, distributed or sent to, or by, any national, resident or citizen of such countries, where to do so would breach any applicable law or regulation. Accordingly, the New Shares may not, subject to certain exceptions, be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in, or into, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the Republic of South Africa, Japan or New Zealand or in any other country, territory or possession where to do so may contravene local securities laws or regulations. The New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act") or qualiﬁed for sale under the laws of any state of the United States or under the applicable laws of any of Canada, Australia, the Republic of South Africa, Japan or New Zealand and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or beneﬁt of, US persons (as such term is deﬁned in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or to any national, resident or citizen of Canada, Australia, the Republic of South Africa, Japan or New Zealand. Copies of this Document will be kept at the ofﬁces of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc at Floor 6A, Hodge House, 114-116 St Mary Street, Cardiff, CF10 1DY, for a period of one month from the date of this Document, as well being available at www.intelligentultrasoundgroup.com. 2 IMPORTANT INFORMATION The New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or qualiﬁed for distribution under any applicable securities laws in any other restricted jurisdiction. The New Shares may not be offered, sold, taken up, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within, into or in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the New Shares are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions within the meaning of, and in accordance with, the safe harbour from the registration requirements in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the New Shares in the United States. Cenkos Securities makes no representation or warranty to any offeree or subscriber for the New Shares regarding the legality of any investment in the securities by such offeree or purchaser under the laws applicable to such offeree or purchaser. Each investor should consult with his, her or its own advisers as to the legal, tax, business, ﬁnancial and related aspects of a purchase of the New Shares. None of the New Shares, this Document, the Form of Proxy, nor any other document connected with the Fundraising have been or will be approved or disapproved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or by the securities commissions of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or any other regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities or any securities commission passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the New Shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this Document or any other document connected with the Fundraising. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, each prospective investor may disclose to any and all persons, without limitation of any kind, the US federal income tax treatment and tax structure of the Company and of the Fundraising. For this purpose, "tax structure" shall mean any fact that may be relevant to understanding the purported or claimed US federal tax treatment of the Fundraising; provided that none of the following shall for this purpose constitute tax treatment or tax structure information: the name of or other identifying information relating to the performance of the Company or its operations. This Document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identiﬁed by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "forecasts", "plans", "prepares", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks", "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this Document and include statements regarding the Company's and the Directors' intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Company's prospects, growth and strategy. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual performance, achievements and ﬁnancial condition may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Document. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, performance, achievements and ﬁnancial condition are consistent with the forward-looking statements in this Document, those results or development may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this Document speak only as of the date of such statement and (other than in accordance with their legal or regulatory obligations) neither the Company, nor Cenkos Securities nor any of their respective associates, directors, ofﬁcers or advisers undertakes any obligation to update such statements. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data. 3 CONTENTS DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS 5 FUNDRAISING STATISTICS 6 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS 7 DEFINITIONS 8 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC 11 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 17 4 DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS Directors Riccardo Pigliucci (Non-Executive Chairman) Stuart Gall (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer) Helen Jones (Chief Finance Ofﬁcer) Nicholas Sleep (Chief Technology Ofﬁcer) Ian Whittaker (Chief Operating Ofﬁcer) Michèle Lesiur (Non-Executive Director) Ingeborg Oie (Non-Executive Director) Christian Guttmann (Non-Executive Director) Nick Avis (Non-Executive Director) Andrew Barker (Non-Executive Director) Registered Ofﬁce Floor 6A, Hodge House 114-116 St Mary Street, Cardiff Wales CF10 1DY Company website www.intelligentultrasoundgroup.com Nominated Adviser and Broker Cenkos Securities plc 6.7.8 Tokenhouse Yard London EC2R 7AS Legal advisers to the Company Memery Crystal (a trading name of RBG Legal Services Limited) 165 Fleet Street London EC4A 2DY Legal advisers to Cenkos CMS Cameron Mckenna Nabarro Olswang LLP Cannon Place 78 Cannon St London EC4N 6AF Registrars Link Asset Services The Registry 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 13:41:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC 08:42a Intelligent Ultrasound : Jupiter Circular Nov 2022 PU 08:42a Intelligent Ultrasound : Nov 2022 Investors Presentation PU 05:33a UK GDP Data Better Than Feared But Weak Outlook Leaves Pound Vulnerable DJ 04:14a FTSE 100 Edges Higher as China Eases Covid Curbs DJ 03:28a U.K. Economy Expected to Contract Over Next Year DJ 03:15a Intelligent Ultrasound to Raise $6 Million Via Placing, Subscription MT 03:05a FTSE 100 to Extend Gains on China Cheer, Easing U.S. CPI Fears DJ 10/20 IN BRIEF: Intelligent Ultrasound gets clearance to sell device in US AN 10/20 Intelligent Ultrasound Group Receives De Novo Clearance for Medical Device by US FDA; S.. MT 10/20 Intelligent Ultrasound's AI Medical Device Gets FDA Clearance DJ