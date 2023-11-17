Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC - Cardiff, Wales-based artificial intelligence ultrasound software firm - Says GE GE Healthcare Technologies Inc's SonoLystlive software, which is "powered by" Intelligent Ultrasound's ScanNav AI, is now a standard part of the Expert 22 and Expert 20 ultrasound machines, its latest versions of the Voluson Expert Series portfolio. Company says SonoLystlive takes ultrasound image recognition in mid-trimester patients "to the next level" by automatically capturing images in real time and reducing exam time by minimising the need to manually freeze, annotate and store images.

Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gall says: "We are delighted that...GE Healthcare is leading the way in using AI software to improve obstetric workflows for the benefit of clinicians and patients. The Voluson Expert Series is a market-leading ultrasound machine in the global women's healthcare obstetrics market and SonoLystlive is a fantastic example of how AI software can help save scanning time, whilst de-stressing the scanning environment for the sonographer."

Current stock price: 9.85 pence, up 3.7% in London on Friday afternoon

12-month change: up 7.9%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.