Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC - Cardiff, Wales-based artificial intelligence ultrasound software firm - Says that GE Healthcare has launched SonoLystlive onto its latest version of the Voluson Expert Series portfolio of ultrasound machines. SonoLystlive automatically captures ultrasound images in real-time, as the clinician scans a mid-trimester patient. The AI software automatically recognises the anatomy, captures the image and checks it off the list of required views.

Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gall says: "We are delighted that, by incorporating SonoLystlive onto its Voluson Expert Series ultrasound machines, GE Healthcare is leading the way in using AI software to improve obstetric workflows for the benefit of clinicians and patients. The Voluson Expert Series is a market-leading ultrasound machine in the global women's healthcare obstetrics market and SonoLystlive is a fantastic example of how AI software can help save scanning time, whilst de-stressing the scanning environment for the sonographer."

Current stock price: 12.75 pence

12-month change: down 3.8%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

