(Delayed)Presentation material,Financial Results for the first quarter FY0622(presented on November 8,2021)
Financial Results for Q1 FY06/22
(July 1 to September 30, 2021)
[Non-Consolidated]
Announced on
Nov ８ , 2021
Intelligent Wave Inc.
Financial Results Q1 FY06/22
Key initiatives in Q1 FY06/22
Forecast for FY06/22
Reference
Q1 FY06/22:Overview of results YoY comparison
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
Q1 FY06/21
Q1 FY06/22
Change
Copyright © 2021, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
3
Q1 FY06/22 Sales by segment category
(
＋)
Steadily increase in System Development and Cloud service
(
△)
Decrease in sales of Hardware for new development projects and
Third-party products.
Million yen
Change
Q1 FY06/21
Q1 FY06/22
Net Sales
2,298
2,251
-47
＋57
System Development
1,113
1,170
＋45
Maintenance
315
360
In-house products
144
131
-13
＋19
Cloud service
224
243
Hardware
208
79
-129
Third-party products
110
69
-41
Security products
181
198
＋17
Copyright © 2021, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
4
Q1 FY06/22 Top three clients, by sales YoY comparison
Million yen
Main projects
Q1 FY06/21
Q1 FY06/22
Change
1 . DNP
2 . SystemIntegrator
3 . Credit card company
TSP system
(Smartphone payment) ,
423
346
△ 77 System
operations(24/365), Payment Platform
Disaster recovery System
297
309
＋ 12 for FEP and Fraud
detection
Development and
181
110
△ 71 hardware sales for FEP
replacement
Copyright © 2021, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
