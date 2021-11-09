Log in
(Delayed)Presentation material,Financial Results for the first quarter FY0622(presented on November 8,2021)

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Financial Results for Q1 FY06/22

(July 1 to September 30, 2021)

[Non-Consolidated]

Announced on Nov , 2021

Intelligent Wave Inc.

Financial Results Q1 FY06/22

Key initiatives in Q1 FY06/22

Forecast for FY06/22

Reference

Q1 FY06/22:Overview of results YoY comparison

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

Q1 FY06/21

Q1 FY06/22

Change

2,298

2,251

-47

-2.0%

134

126

-8

-6.0%

128

124

-4

-3.1%

83

82

-1

-1.2%

Copyright © 2021, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.

3

Q1 FY06/22 Sales by segment category

()

Steadily increase in System Development and Cloud service

()

Decrease in sales of Hardware for new development projects and

Third-party products.

Million yen

Change

Q1 FY06/21

Q1 FY06/22

Net Sales

2,298

2,251

-47

57

System Development

1,113

1,170

45

Maintenance

315

360

In-house products

144

131

-13

19

Cloud service

224

243

Hardware

208

79

-129

Third-party products

110

69

-41

Security products

181

198

17

Copyright © 2021, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.

4

Q1 FY06/22 Top three clients, by sales YoY comparison

Million yen

Main projects

Q1 FY06/21

Q1 FY06/22

Change

1 . DNP

2 . SystemIntegrator

3 . Credit card company

TSP system

(Smartphone payment) ,

423

346

77 System

operations(24/365), Payment Platform

Disaster recovery System

297

309

12 for FEP and Fraud

detection

Development and

181

110

71 hardware sales for FEP

replacement

Copyright © 2021, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
