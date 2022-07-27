Intelligent Wave : Announcement of Changes in Directors and Corporate Officers and auditors

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 27, 2022

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code：4847 TSE Prime market）

Announcement of Changes in Directors and Corporate Officers and auditors

The company announced today that is Board of Directors, at a meeting held on July 27, 2022,decided on the following changes to its directors and corporate officers and auditors.

1. Director to resign

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Director, Senior Executive Officer Keiji Ohyama (to be assigned as Adviser)

2. New director to be appointed

(To be appointed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Director, Senior Executive Officer Kenichi Tachinooka (Managing Executive Officer)

3. Executive officer to be promoted

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Senior Executive Officer Takashi Hisayoshi (Managing Executive Officer)

4. Executive officer to resign

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Senior Executive Officer Mitsuru Kakito (to be assigned as Adviser)

5. New Executive officers to be appointed

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Executive OfficerHiromasa Ogawa

(General Manager of Business Administration Division)

Executive Officer Kazuma Okazaki (General Manager of 3rd System Division)

6. Auditors to resign

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)