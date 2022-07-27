Log in
    4847   JP3153100007

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

(4847)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
773.00 JPY    0.00%
02:42aINTELLIGENT WAVE : Announcement of Changes in Directors and Corporate Officers and auditors
PU
02:42aINTELLIGENT WAVE : Notice regarding distribution of dividends from surplus
PU
06/29INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Intelligent Wave : Announcement of Changes in Directors and Corporate Officers and auditors

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 27, 2022

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code4847 TSE Prime market

Announcement of Changes in Directors and Corporate Officers and auditors

The company announced today that is Board of Directors, at a meeting held on July 27, 2022,decided on the following changes to its directors and corporate officers and auditors.

1. Director to resign

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Director, Senior Executive Officer

Keiji Ohyama

(to be assigned as Adviser)

2. New director to be appointed

(To be appointed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Director, Senior Executive Officer

Kenichi Tachinooka (Managing Executive Officer)

3. Executive officer to be promoted

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Senior Executive Officer

Takashi Hisayoshi (Managing Executive Officer)

4. Executive officer to resign

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Senior Executive Officer

Mitsuru Kakito

(to be assigned as Adviser)

5. New Executive officers to be appointed

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Executive OfficerHiromasa Ogawa

(General Manager of Business Administration Division)

Executive Officer

Kazuma Okazaki

(General Manager of 3rd System Division)

6. Auditors to resign

(Upon conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Full-time Auditor

Masaharu Shirasugi

Auditor (outside)

Yoshinori Kato

7. New Auditors to be appointed

(To be appointed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 28,2022)

Full-time Auditor

Takeshi Matsuda (Managing Executive Officer)

Auditor (outside)

Naoyuki Beppu

(Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd.

Deputy General Manager of Strategic Business

Planning & Development Division of Dai Nippon

Printing Co, Ltd.)

Inquiries:

Investor Relations,

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

e-mail : ir_info@iwi.co.jp

Disclaimer

IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
