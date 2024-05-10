Financial Results for Q3 FY06/24

(July 1 to March 31, 2024)

[Non-Consolidated]

Intelligent Wave Inc.

Announced on May 10, 2024

Financial Results for Q3 FY06/24

Forecast for FY06/24

Key initiatives in FY06/24

Reference

Overview

Sales rose due to growth in system development, cloud services and security, and profits grew significantly, even following the large-scale hardware sales for the renewal of the FEP system* in the same period of the previous year. Orders received grew on an increase in security and system development orders, while cloud services orders declined on a long-termmulti-year contract in the previous year. Orders on hand increased significantly.

Cumulative Q3

Cumulative Q3

Million yen

FY06/23

FY06/24

Change

(YoY)

Sales

Sales

Results

composition

Results

composition

ratio

ratio

Net sales

9,896

-

10,751

-

855

8.6

Gross profit

3,120

31.5%

3,478

32.4%

358

11.5

SG&A expenses

1,984

20.0%

1,982

18.4

(2)

(0.1)

Operating income

1,136

11.5%

1,496

13.9

360

31.7

Ordinary income

1,157

11.7%

1,503

14.0

346

29.9

Net income

780

7.9%

1,027

9.6

247

31.7

Amount of orders

11,881

-

13,773

-

1,892

15.9

Orders on hand

11,548

-

13,995

-

2,447

21.2

Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing

Sales by Category

Sales in system development, cloud services, and security grew. Third-party products and services decreased YoY due to large-scale hardware sales for FEP* system renewal in the previous fiscal year.

Million yen

Cumulative Q3

Cumulative Q3

Change(YoY)

FY06/23

FY06/24

Net sales

9,896

10,751

855

8.6

Payment and finance

7,743

7,745

+2

+0.0

4,314

5,114

800

+18.5

System development

1,230

1,210

(20)

(1.6

)

Maintenance

In-house products and services

315

229

(86)

(27.3)

Third-party products and

1,882

1,191

(691)

)

services (hardware, etc.)

(36.7

Cloud services

1,351

1,799

448

33.2

Security

801

1,207

406

50.7

Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing

Sales by Business Domain

Payment systems, etc., an area of expansion in the payment business domain, grew due to a large-scale project for credit card company. FEP and fraud detection as well as Finance and others declined due to large-scale hardware sales in the previous year. Cloud services grew due to an expanded user base of our fraud detection cloud service. Security grew in the current financial year due to contributions from sales of key management solutions (HSM) and ID management solutions.

Million yen

Cumulative Q3

Cumulative Q3

Change(YoY)

FY06/23

FY06/24

Net sales

9,896

10,751

855

8.6

Payment and finance

7,743

7,745

+2

+0.0

FEP and fraud detection

5,118

4,227

(891)

(17.4

)

1,952

2,934

982

50.3

Payment systems, etc.

Finance and others

672

583

(89)

(13.2

)

Cloud services

1,351

1,799

448

33.2

Security

801

1,207

406

50.7

Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing

Top Three Clients by Sales

As for DNP, sales increased, particularly for security products. System Integrator increased YoY due to large-scale project for credit card company. Credit card company increased YoY due to an expanded scale of system development in multiple areas.

Million yen

Cumulative Q3

Cumulative Q3

Change

Main projects

FY06/23

FY06/24

(YoY)

TSP development (smartphone

1.

D

N

P

1,248

1,332

+84

payment)

System operation (24/365)

Key management system

2.

System

824

1,205

380

System development for credit

Integrator

card company

3.

Credit card

449

741

291

System development in multiple

areas (FEP, fraud detection, Digital

company

transformation of payments)

Sales by Type (Recurring and Spot)

Recurring revenue is increasing steadily due to higher sales of cloud services. In the future, the company aims to expand the scale of its business in combination with the growth of flow sales such as system development.

…Spot

…Recurring

Million yen

  • Recurring ratio 50.4%

2,216

2,175

1,681

1,920

1,888

1,517

1,442

1,350

1,634

1,382

1,055

1,442

1,470

1,625

1,664

1,796

1,808

1,867

1,917

1,196

1,252

1,312

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY06/22

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY06/23

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY06/24

Recurring: Categories with contracts that allow us to record sales of a fixed amount on a regular basis

Spot: Categories with contracts that are not fixed in terms of amount or timing

Operating income

Gross profit increased due to higher sales and improved gross margins in system development and cloud services. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses remained at the same level as in the previous year, thanks to cost optimization, and are progressing well against the full-year plan.

… Operating income … Operating margin

Gross profit

SGA expense

Operating income

Million yen

Gross profit margin

SG&A expense ratio

Operating margin

25.0%

1,496

1,600

27.5%

33.3%

34.4%

32.4%

1,400

21.9%

19.9%

18.7%

16.7%

31.1%

31.3%

32.2%

33.0%

30.2%

17.9%

21.2%

21.5%

20.9%

21.9%

32.8% 33.6% 40.0%

17.3%

16.7%

20.0%

20.0%

15.0%

1,136

943

1,200

13.4%

15.7%

15.7%

5.6%

1,000

13.2%

10.1%

10.7%

12.1%

8.3%

15.5%

16.9%

0.0%

-20.0%

13.9%

800

10.0% 12.0% 11.5%

5.0%

0.0%

Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Q3 FY06/22 Q3 FY06/23 Q3 FY06/24

-40.0%

600

1,186

1,134

1,149

1,244

1,278

1,015

985

1,000

644 -60.0%

877

955

400

728

620

610

651

665

667

691

656

550

634

493

525

576

483

-80.0%

200

464

420

588

352

319

332

263

126

0

-100.0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY06/23

FY06/22

FY06/24

Cloud Service Business

Net sales increased YoY due to an expanded user base (seven companies in total), mainly due to the fraud detection service IFINDS. Profits increased YoY due to changes in the service composition ratio. Orders received fell YoY, but orders on hand rose due to a long-termmulti-year contract in the previous year.

Million yen

FY06/23

FY06/24

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Amount of orders

507

822

2,794

297

614

969

890

Net sales

434

447

469

515

592

587

618

Orders on hand

4,214

4,589

6,913

6,695

6,717

7,098

7,371

Gross profit

(4)

29

44

71

96

84

94

Number of customers

Overview

IOASIS

IFINDS

35

1

Service

Overview

40

30

IGATES

IPRETS

1

9

Demand from existing customers for additional functionality and

25

1

IOASIS

expansion in response to increased transaction volumes increased.

20

1

9

9

1

11

The number of companies introducing "FARIS Shared Scoring

20

15

6

9

6

11

1

3

Service Powered by PKSHA Security", which prevents fraud by fraud-

10

IFINDS

5

2

2

4

data-sharing among issuers, increased. New services are launched

5

3

3

10

11

11

progressively in

our next-generation fraud prevention project,

10

11

3

0

4

5

5

"FARIS."

0

We received a large-scale project for the development of a multi-user

Cumulative

Cumulative

IGATES

Q3 FY06/23

Q3 FY06/24

platform. (The platform is scheduled to begin operating in autumn

2024.)

Amount of orders

The amount of orders rose in Payment and finance due to a large-scale project for a credit card company as well as a large-scale infrastructure construction and operation project. In Security, orders grew in existing security products along with key management solutions (HSM) and ID management solutions.

…Payment & Finance (System Development)

…Cloud Services

…Payment & Finance (Maintenance, Hardware, etc.)

Million yen

…Security

14,000

13,773

12,000

11,768

11,881

2,260

741

614

10,000

2,475

3,150

4,123

8,000

3,470

6,000

3,593

2,709

4,000

5,566

4,411

4,307

2,000

0

5,421

4,686

286

228

4,252

3,954

299

1,876

273

339

3,130

3,329

2,794

2,829

311

132

2,904

1,930

322

822

273

86

507

297

1,000

2,146

1,189

903

945

864

807

476

1,267

1,393

1,750

1,398

1,430

1,477

1,527

1,158

4,257

807

610

839

2,001

5,515

631

969 4,000

821

1,781

890

859

2,134

1,430

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Q3 FY06/22

Q3 FY06/23

Q3 FY06/24

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY06/22

FY06/23

FY06/24

