Financial Results for Q3 FY06/24
(July 1 to March 31, 2024)
[Non-Consolidated]
Intelligent Wave Inc.
Announced on May 10, 2024
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
Financial Results for Q3 FY06/24
Forecast for FY06/24
Key initiatives in FY06/24
Reference
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
2
Overview
Sales rose due to growth in system development, cloud services and security, and profits grew significantly, even following the large-scale hardware sales for the renewal of the FEP system* in the same period of the previous year. Orders received grew on an increase in security and system development orders, while cloud services orders declined on a long-termmulti-year contract in the previous year. Orders on hand increased significantly.
Cumulative Q3
Cumulative Q3
Million yen
FY06/23
FY06/24
Change
(YoY)
Sales
Sales
Results
composition
Results
composition
ratio
ratio
Net sales
9,896
-
10,751
-
＋855
＋8.6％
Gross profit
3,120
31.5%
3,478
32.4%
＋358
＋11.5％
SG&A expenses
1,984
20.0%
1,982
18.4％
(2)
(0.1％)
Operating income
1,136
11.5%
1,496
13.9％
＋360
＋31.7％
Ordinary income
1,157
11.7%
1,503
14.0％
＋346
＋29.9％
Net income
780
7.9%
1,027
9.6％
＋247
＋31.7％
Amount of orders
11,881
-
13,773
-
＋1,892
＋15.9％
Orders on hand
11,548
-
13,995 ｃ
-
＋2,447
＋21.2％
＊Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
3
Sales by Category
Sales in system development, cloud services, and security grew. Third-party products and services decreased YoY due to large-scale hardware sales for FEP* system renewal in the previous fiscal year.
Million yen
Cumulative Q3
Cumulative Q3
Change(YoY)
FY06/23
FY06/24
Net sales
9,896
10,751
＋855
＋8.6％
Payment and finance
7,743
7,745
+2
％
+0.0
4,314
5,114
＋
800
+18.5
System development
％
1,230
1,210
(20)
(1.6
)
Maintenance
％
In-house products and services
315
229
(86)
(27.3％)
Third-party products and
1,882
1,191
(691)
％
)
services (hardware, etc.)
(36.7
Cloud services
1,351
1,799
＋448
＋33.2％
Security
801
1,207
＋406
＋50.7％
＊Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
4
Sales by Business Domain
Payment systems, etc., an area of expansion in the payment business domain, grew due to a large-scale project for credit card company. FEP and fraud detection as well as Finance and others declined due to large-scale hardware sales in the previous year. Cloud services grew due to an expanded user base of our fraud detection cloud service. Security grew in the current financial year due to contributions from sales of key management solutions (HSM) and ID management solutions.
Million yen
Cumulative Q3
Cumulative Q3
Change(YoY)
FY06/23
FY06/24
Net sales
9,896
10,751
＋855
＋8.6％
Payment and finance
7,743
7,745
+2
％
+0.0
FEP and fraud detection
5,118
4,227
(891)
(17.4
％
)
1,952
2,934
982
50.3
Payment systems, etc.
＋
＋
％
Finance and others
672
583
(89)
(13.2
％
)
Cloud services
1,351
1,799
＋448
＋33.2％
Security
801
1,207
＋406
＋50.7％
＊Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
5
Top Three Clients by Sales
As for DNP, sales increased, particularly for security products. System Integrator increased YoY due to large-scale project for credit card company. Credit card company increased YoY due to an expanded scale of system development in multiple areas.
Million yen
Cumulative Q3
Cumulative Q3
Change
Main projects
FY06/23
FY06/24
(YoY)
TSP development (smartphone
1.
D
N
P
1,248
1,332
+84
payment)
System operation (24/365)
Key management system
2.
System
824
1,205
＋380
System development for credit
Integrator
card company
3.
Credit card
449
741
＋291
System development in multiple
areas (FEP, fraud detection, Digital
company
transformation of payments)
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
6
Sales by Type (Recurring and Spot)
Recurring revenue is increasing steadily due to higher sales of cloud services. In the future, the company aims to expand the scale of its business in combination with the growth of flow sales such as system development.
…Spot
…Recurring
Million yen
- Recurring ratio 50.4%
2,216
2,175
1,681
1,920
1,888
1,517
1,442
1,350
1,634
1,382
1,055
1,442
1,470
1,625
1,664
1,796
1,808
1,867
1,917
1,196
1,252
1,312
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY06/22
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY06/23
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY06/24
Recurring: Categories with contracts that allow us to record sales of a fixed amount on a regular basis
Spot: Categories with contracts that are not fixed in terms of amount or timing
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
7
Operating income
Gross profit increased due to higher sales and improved gross margins in system development and cloud services. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses remained at the same level as in the previous year, thanks to cost optimization, and are progressing well against the full-year plan.
■ … Operating income ●… Operating margin
Gross profit
SG＆A expense
Operating income
Million yen
Gross profit margin
SG&A expense ratio
Operating margin
25.0%
1,496
1,600
27.5%
33.3%
34.4%
32.4%
1,400
21.9%
19.9%
18.7%
16.7%
31.1%
31.3%
32.2%
33.0%
30.2%
17.9%
21.2%
21.5%
20.9%
21.9%
32.8% 33.6% 40.0%
17.3%
16.7%
20.0%
20.0%
15.0%
1,136
943
1,200
13.4%
15.7%
15.7%
5.6%
1,000
13.2%
10.1%
10.7%
12.1%
8.3%
15.5%
16.9%
0.0%
-20.0%
13.9%
800
10.0% 12.0% 11.5%
5.0%
0.0%
Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Q3 FY06/22 Q3 FY06/23 Q3 FY06/24
-40.0%
600
1,186
1,134
1,149
1,244
1,278
1,015
985
1,000
644 -60.0%
877
955
400
728
620
610
651
665
667
691
656
550
634
493
525
576
483
-80.0%
200
464
420
588
352
319
332
263
126
0
-100.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY06/23
FY06/22
FY06/24
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
8
Cloud Service Business
Net sales increased YoY due to an expanded user base (seven companies in total), mainly due to the fraud detection service IFINDS. Profits increased YoY due to changes in the service composition ratio. Orders received fell YoY, but orders on hand rose due to a long-termmulti-year contract in the previous year.
Million yen
FY06/23
FY06/24
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Amount of orders
507
822
2,794
297
614
969
890
Net sales
434
447
469
515
592
587
618
Orders on hand
4,214
4,589
6,913
6,695
6,717
7,098
7,371
Gross profit
(4)
29
44
71
96
84
94
Number of customers
Overview
IOASIS
IFINDS
35
1
Service
Overview
40
30
IGATES
IPRETS
1
9
Demand from existing customers for additional functionality and
25
■
1
IOASIS
expansion in response to increased transaction volumes increased.
20
1
9
9
1
11
The number of companies introducing "FARIS Shared Scoring
20
15
6
9
6
11
1
3
Service Powered by PKSHA Security", which prevents fraud by fraud-
10
■ IFINDS
5
2
2
4
data-sharing among issuers, increased. New services are launched
5
3
3
10
11
11
progressively in
our next-generation fraud prevention project,
10
11
3
0
4
5
5
"FARIS."
0
We received a large-scale project for the development of a multi-user
Cumulative
Cumulative
■ IGATES
Q3 FY06/23
Q3 FY06/24
platform. (The platform is scheduled to begin operating in autumn
2024.)
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
9
Amount of orders
The amount of orders rose in Payment and finance due to a large-scale project for a credit card company as well as a large-scale infrastructure construction and operation project. In Security, orders grew in existing security products along with key management solutions (HSM) and ID management solutions.
■ …Payment & Finance (System Development)
■ …Cloud Services
■ …Payment & Finance (Maintenance, Hardware, etc.)
Million yen
■ …Security
14,000
13,773
12,000
11,768
11,881
2,260
741
614
10,000
2,475
3,150
4,123
8,000
3,470
6,000
3,593
2,709
4,000
5,566
4,411
4,307
2,000
0
5,421
4,686
286
228
4,252
3,954
299
1,876
273
339
3,130
3,329
2,794
2,829
311
132
2,904
1,930
322
822
273
86
507
297
1,000
2,146
1,189
903
945
864
807
476
1,267
1,393
1,750
1,398
1,430
1,477
1,527
1,158
4,257
807
610
839
2,001
5,515
631
969 4,000
821
1,781
890
859
2,134
1,430
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Q3 FY06/22
Q3 FY06/23
Q3 FY06/24
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY06/22
FY06/23
FY06/24
Copyright © 2024, INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. All rights reserved.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 03:32:04 UTC.