Overview

Sales rose due to growth in system development, cloud services and security, and profits grew significantly, even following the large-scale hardware sales for the renewal of the FEP system* in the same period of the previous year. Orders received grew on an increase in security and system development orders, while cloud services orders declined on a long-termmulti-year contract in the previous year. Orders on hand increased significantly.

Cumulative Q3 Cumulative Q3 Million yen FY06/23 FY06/24 Change (YoY) Sales Sales Results composition Results composition ratio ratio Net sales 9,896 - 10,751 - +855 +8.6% Gross profit 3,120 31.5% 3,478 32.4% +358 +11.5% SG&A expenses 1,984 20.0% 1,982 18.4% (2) (0.1%) Operating income 1,136 11.5% 1,496 13.9% +360 +31.7% Ordinary income 1,157 11.7% 1,503 14.0% +346 +29.9% Net income 780 7.9% 1,027 9.6% +247 +31.7% Amount of orders 11,881 - 13,773 - +1,892 +15.9% Orders on hand 11,548 - 13,995 c - +2,447 +21.2%

*Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing