Overview

Sales rose due to growth in system development, cloud services and security, and profits grew significantly, even following the large-scale hardware sales for the renewal of the FEP system* in the same period of the previous year. Orders received grew on an increase in security and system development orders, while cloud services orders declined on a long-termmulti-year contract in the previous year. Orders on hand increased significantly.

Cumulative Q3 Cumulative Q3 Million yen FY06/23 FY06/24 Change (YoY) Sales Sales Results composition Results composition ratio ratio Net sales 9,896 - 10,751 - ＋855 ＋8.6％ Gross profit 3,120 31.5% 3,478 32.4% ＋358 ＋11.5％ SG&A expenses 1,984 20.0% 1,982 18.4％ (2) (0.1％) Operating income 1,136 11.5% 1,496 13.9％ ＋360 ＋31.7％ Ordinary income 1,157 11.7% 1,503 14.0％ ＋346 ＋29.9％ Net income 780 7.9% 1,027 9.6％ ＋247 ＋31.7％ Amount of orders 11,881 - 13,773 - ＋1,892 ＋15.9％ Orders on hand 11,548 - 13,995 ｃ - ＋2,447 ＋21.2％

＊Front-end processor (FEP) system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit card payment processing